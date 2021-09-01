Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: September 1, 2021

September 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Wednesday, September 1st 6:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (48-54) at Gwinnett Stripers (58-44) Game 1 of 6

Coolray Field / Lawrenceville, GA Game #103 of 130 Away Game #49 of 65

LHP Matthew Liberatore (6-7, 4.56 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Muller (3-2, 3.04 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a two-week homestand with a 6-5 loss to the Columbus Clippers in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon. Juan Yepez put a capper on a magical homestand with another multi-hit game, rapping out three hits on Sunday afternoon. Nolan Gorman also added an RBI single in the first along with a Kramer Robertson RBI single in the second. The contest remained tied into extra innings, when Columbus plated a run in the top of the tenth to take the lead for good.

Memphis Starter: Matthew Liberatore makes his 17th start and 16th appearance with the Redbirds tonight. So far this season, the lefthander has posted an ERA of 4.56 in 92.2 IP with 90 strikeouts and 22 walks. Liberatore last started a week ago (Tuesday night, the 24th ) against Columbus, when he allowed three earned runs in 7.0 innings with four strikeouts. The 21-year-old is in the midst of his best stretch of the season, posting a 2.84 ERA in August. He's gone seven innings in each of his last three starts, giving up six earned runs (2.57 ERA) on 18 hits and three walks while striking out 20 over those 21 innings. Liberatore is the top pitching prospect in the Cardinals' organization.

Gwinnett Starter: Kyle Muller makes his 12th start of the season for the Stripers tonight. The hulking lefthanded starter has been impressive, posting an ERA of 3.04 in 53.1 IP with 64 strikeouts and 26 walks. Muller has started twice against Memphis this season (May 27 and June 9), allowing just two combined earned runs in 11.0 innings with 14 strikeouts and two walks. The 23-year-old, who is considered the top pitching prospect in Atlanta's system by MLB Pipeline, has been back and forth between the Big Leagues this summer. He's made nine appearances (eight starts) with the Braves this season, recording an ERA of 4.17 in 36.2 IP with 37 strikeouts and 20 walks.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez put up video game numbers during the Redbirds' recent two-week homestand. In ten games, Yepez batted .474 with four home runs, 16 RBI, eight runs scored, eight doubles and three walks. The 23-year-old had six multi-hit games during that stretch. He's also had excellent success against Gwinnett this season, going 12-34 (BA of .353) at the plate with three home runs and eight runs driven in.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted some impressive comebacks over the past two weeks. In the last ten games, the 'Birds have come back to at least tie from deficits of 5-1, 10-5, 8-0 and 6-0. The Redbirds have won three of those four games.

New No. 1 Prospect: Nolan Gorman has been on fire since being named the new top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In his last 12 games, Gorman is 16-42 (.381) with four home runs, 11 RBI, 12 runs and six walks. The 21-year-old former first round pick slashed .316/.364/.561 in August.

Hot Stretch for Mendoza: Evan Mendoza has put together a nice stretch of hitting at the plate. In his last eight games, Mendoza is 9-25 (.360) with four RBI, five runs, two doubles and five walks. He has hits in six of those eight games.

Yep, These Guys Again: The Redbirds visit Gwinnett County this week for their fourth and final series against the Stripers this season. Memphis is 7-11 against Gwinnett (Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate) in their first 18 meetings this season. The Redbirds won just once in a six-game series at Coolray Field from May 25-30.

