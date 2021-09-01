Flurry of Roster Moves on September 1st

The Charlotte Knights announced six roster moves ahead of the team's doubleheader against the Norfolk Tides on September 1, 2021.

Chicago White Sox outfielder Billy Hamilton completed his Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment with the Charlotte Knights and was reinstated by the White Sox today. Hamilton, 30, was placed on Chicago's 10-Day Injured List with a right oblique strain on August 1 (retroactive to July 31). He began a rehab stint with the Knights on August 21 and appeared in six games with the team, going 3-for-19 at the plate with two runs scored, one double and one stolen base.

INF Romy González, who was promoted to the Charlotte Knights from Double-A Birmingham on August 20, had his contract selected by the Chicago White Sox today. Gonzalez, 24, appeared in nine games with the Knights this season and compiled a .344 batting average (11-for-32) with six runs scored, four doubles, three home runs, 10 RBIs and one stolen base. In his Triple-A debut on August 21, he hit two home runs, including a walk-off, three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Knights to a 7-5 win over the Durham Bulls. He recorded seven hits over his first 10 career Triple-A at-bats with six going for extra bases (three doubles and three home runs).

Gonzalez, a native of Miami, FL, began the 2021 season with the Double-A Barons and hit .267 (81-for-303) with 52 runs scored, 11 doubles, 20 home runs, 47 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 78 games with the team. He is still among the Double-A South leaders in home runs (3rd), RBIs (10th) and on-base percentage (8th). He was originally selected in the 18th round of the June 2018 First-Year Player Draft by the White Sox.

1B/OF Gavin Sheets was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. The 25-year-old has appeared in 60 games with the Knights this season and hit .295 (67-for-227) with 36 runs scored, 15 doubles, 11 home runs and 46 RBIs. With the White Sox this season, Sheets is hitting .225 (20-for-89) with 10 runs scored, five doubles, six home runs and 16 RBIs in 29 games.

RHP Matt Foster was recalled by the Chicago White Sox today. In 11 games with the Knights this season, Foster, 26, went 0-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched. With the White Sox this season, Foster is 2-1 with one save, 36 strikeouts and a 5.67 ERA in 31 games (33.1 IP).

