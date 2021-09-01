Greene Solid as Bats Rally in 3rd to Put Away Sounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Top prospect Hunter Greene struck out six and allowed one earned run over 5.0 innings of work, the offense ripped three straight RBI hits in the bottom of third and the Louisville Bats downed the Nashville Sounds 4-2 Thursday night at Louisville Slugger Field.

Greene whiffed at least one batter in each inning and allowed his lone earned run (two runs) in the second frame. After David Dahl and Jamie Westbrook reached on an error and fielder's choice, respectively, Mario Feliciano doubled to right to bring both home and put Nashville up 2-0.

Greene settled in from there, working out of a potential threat in the fourth with a strikeout and recording three consecutive walks after a leadoff walk in the fifth. With the effort, Greene has now registered a 2.48 ERA over his last eight starts.

The Bats rallied from the two-run deficit after the top of the second when Mike Freeman walked and scored on an errant throw by the second baseman on a play two batters later at first.

Louisville delivered the deciding blow in the third frame as Narciso Crook and TJ Friedl each singled and scored, Mark Kolozsvary legged out an RBI triple and Jose Barrero returned to the lineup and plated a run on a bloop single to left.

Brad Brach, Carson Fulmer, Phillip Diehl and Dauri Moreta worked a scoreless inning apiece to seal the win.

Louisville and Nashville will continue their six-game series with a doubleheader Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field. First pitch for the twin bill is 5:30 p.m. and LHP Reiver Sanmartin (5-2, 3.82) is set to get the ball against RHP Josh Lindblom (4-2, 2.34).

