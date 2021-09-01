Knights & Tides Split Wednesday's Doubleheader
September 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Charlotte Knights News Release
(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides split Wednesday's doubleheader from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The Knights won game one by a score of 7-2 and dropped game two by a score of 3-1. The two teams were unable to fully complete game two, which went into a rain delay in the bottom of the sixth inning. It was later called due to rain after a 30-minute delay.
In game one of the twin bill, catcher Zack Collins and right fielder Micker Adolfo both homered to lead the Knights to a commanding win. The home run was the second in three games for Collins since being optioned to Charlotte from the Chicago White So. Adolfo's home run was his first since hitting two home runs in a doubleheader against the Tides on August 18.
RHP Peter Tago (1-0, 0.00) earned the game one win in his Charlotte debut on Wednesday night. Tago, who was promoted to Charlotte from Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, tossed two shutout innings in relief. He also struck-out four batters. LHP Kyle Kubat started game one and allowed two runs over three innings.
In the second game, the Tides scored three runs off LHP Tanner Banks (3-3, 4.71) in the fourth inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Knights got one back in the top of the sixth inning thanks to Adolfo, who doubled home Jake Burger for the team's only run in game two. In the bottom of the sixth with two outs and a runner on second base, the rain intensified and the game was delayed. After 30 minutes, the game was called and the Tides won the rain-shortened game, 3-1.
Wednesday's doubleheader was the fourth for the Knights over the past 20 days. With the split on Wednesday, the Knights finished 4-4 in those eight doubleheader games this season.
The Knights and Tides will play game four of the series on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. from Harbor Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.
