Mets and IronPigs Postponed Wednesday at Lehigh Valley, Doubleheader Scheduled for Saturday
September 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Syracuse Mets News Release
Allentown, PA - Wednesday night's game between the Syracuse Mets and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs at Coca-Cola Park has postponed because of rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, September 4th in Allentown, PA with game one scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Thursday and Friday night's games between the Mets and IronPigs will be played as scheduled with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on both days at Coca-Cola Park.
