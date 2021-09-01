Tonight's Game Postponed Due to Rain

September 1, 2021







Allentown, Pennsylvania - Wednesday night's game between the Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Syracuse Mets has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made-up on Saturday, September 4 as part of a double-header.

First pitch for game one on Saturday will be at 4:35 p.m. Game two will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Club gates will open at 3 p.m. then all remaining gates will open at 3:15 p.m. Saturday's game ticket is good for both games. Both games will be seven-inning contests. 1,500 kids 17 and under will receive a Youth Gold Jersey presented by Coca-Cola.

Tickets from tonight's game may be exchanged for any home game during the remainder of the 2021 season or any home game in April and May of 2022. Tickets can be exchanged over the phone (610.841.7447) or in person at the Provident Bank Ticket Office. Bacon USA Members can call their account manager directly to process the exchange. Tickets are subject to availability.

