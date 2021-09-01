Tides Split Doubleheader with Win in Rain-Shortened Game

September 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Norfolk Tides News Release







Game 1 was the story of strong innings. The Knights had a three-run second and a four-run fourth to secure a 7-2 win over the Tides. The Tides hit the ball well but the Knights seemed unstoppable on offense.

Tyler Nevin hit his 17th double of the year, putting him in the lead on the team after being tied for first with Mason McCoy. His double brought in Richie Martin to score who got on with a double of his own, just his second of the year. Nevin also adds another RBI, which he also leads the team in as well, at 43.

The Knights had a three-run inning that came off a throwing error by the Tides and a homerun. Mikie Mahtook got on base after he singled, he then stole second to get into scoring position. Yermin Mercedes singled but reached on a fielder's choice and advanced to second, after Tides pitcher Zac Lowther had a throwing error on an attempt to throw out Mahtook. Mahtook took off home after the error and scored the first run for the Knights. With Mercedes still on base, now on third after a wild pitch, he scored after Zach Collins hit a line drive home run deep to left that increased the Knights lead.

Adley Rutschman increased his hit streak to seven games after he hit a double in the third that scored Escarra, who got on with a double as well. The Tides have had two runs on five hits, hitting significantly better after coming off a cold stretch.

In the seventh inning, the Tides made a pitching change that brought in Hunter Harvey in for Paul Fry and the Knights didn't let this opportunity pass them up. Knights right fielder Miker Aldofo hit a home run on just the second pitch thrown to him by Fry. Four singles and an intentional walk brought in three more runs for the Knights as they won 7-2.

The Tides finished the game with four doubles. This is only the third time this year that the Tides have hit four doubles in a game. The last time it happened was August 22 at Charlotte against the Knights, where they lost, 7-11.

In game 2, the Tides looked to bounce back after their loss to the Knights. The Tides and the Knights both had very strong pitching outings with four straight innings, without a run from either team.

Out of nowhere the Tides have an explosive fourth inning. They were held hitless up until that inning, but grabbed three hits and three runs by the end of it. Robert Neustrom hit a ground-rule double to give the Tides their first hit of the game. Tyler Nevin singled and Zach Jarrett was then walked to load the bases. Mason McCoy sac flew so that Neustrom could score from third. A single by Yusniel Diaz and a throwing error by Knights pitcher Tanner Banks allowed for the Tides to bring home Nevin and Jarrett.

The Knights were held scoreless as they did not score a run in the game. Kevin Smith pitched really well in this game. He came into this game having given up five home runs to Charlotte in two previous games against them. He didn't allow that to affect him as he came out strong early, retiring 17 batters while striking out four. He only allowed three hits to the Knights in 5.0 innings.

After going five innings scoreless, the Knights were able to finally run one home. Kevin Smith was relieved by Eric Hanhold who gave up the first Knight's run of the game. Micker Adolfo doubled to score Jake Burger who got on after grounding into a force out. The force out got Yermin Mercedes out at second who had reached with a walk at a previous at bat.

There was a rain delay at Harbor Park as it began to rain heavily in the sixth inning. It was decided that the game would be ended as it continued to come down. The Tides won the game 3-1, over the Knights, in six innings played. The next game for the Tides will be September 2 at 7:05 p.m. at Harbor Park.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.