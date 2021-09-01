Buffalo-Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Canceled

September 1, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Buffalo Bisons scheduled for Wednesday, September 1, at PNC Field has been canceled due to inclement weather. The RailRiders and Bisons have five games over the next four days with a doubleheader already scheduled for September 4 and tonight's game will not be made up.

Tickets for September 1 can be exchanged for any remaining home date during the 2021 season, including The Final Stretch from September 22 through 26.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Buffalo continue this series on Thursday evening at 7:05 P.M. The RailRiders and Bisons are tied for first place in Triple-A East Northeast when play starts tomorrow. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's current homestand runs through September 12 with the Rochester Red Wings coming to PNC Field next week. Tickets and promotional details for the remainder of this homestand are available at swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

59-41

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from September 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.