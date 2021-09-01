McBroom and Melendez Hit Back-To-Back Homers to Lead Chasers to Sixth Straight Win

PAPILLION, Neb. - First baseman Ryan McBroom and third baseman MJ Melendez hit back-to-back home runs in a four-run sixth inning to propel the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 9-3, series-opening win over Toledo on Tuesday at Werner Park. It was the sixth straight win for Omaha (58-44) and the team's ninth win in the last 10 games. With the win, the Storm Chasers now trail Toledo (59-43) by 1.0 game in the Triple-A East Midwest Division standings.

Leading, 4-3, entering the sixth, McBroom came to the plate with runners on first and second with one out. He broke his bat on 1-1 pitch from right-hander Ricardo Pinto (Loss, 8-2), but sent it over the left-field fence down the line for a three-run homer. It was McBroom's 25th home run of the season, which ties him for the league lead. After a pitching change, Melendez followed with an opposite-field blast to left against right-hander Will Vest for his sixth home run at the Triple-A level and 34th of the season. His 34 home runs are tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

Omaha has now homered in 13 consecutive games, which ties the longest streak of the season.

The Storm Chasers added their final run in the eighth when designated hitter Nick Pratto tripled down the left-field line and later scored on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. Pratto went 2-for-3 with a triple and two walks to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

Omaha's bullpen-right-hander Jace Vines, right-hander Collin Snider, and right-hander Jake Newberry-combined for 4.0 scoreless innings to extend the unit's scoreless streak to 12.0 innings.

Toledo scored first, plating two runs in the top of the second on a walk, error, RBI groundout by Jacob Robson, and sacrifice fly from Ryan Kreidler. Omaha responded with three runs in the bottom of the second. Right-fielder Rudy Martin drove in the Chasers' first run with an RBI single up the middle before shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. put Omaha in front with a two-run double off the left-center field fence.

Right-hander Eddie Butler (Win, 7-2), allowed one more run in his 5.0 inning, giving up an RBI single in the third after issuing back-to-back two-out walks. The Storm Chasers took the lead for good in the fourth when Martin reaching on an infield single, moved to third on an error by Kreidler, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Witt Jr.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Toledo Mud Hens on Wednesday with a doubleheader, with left-hander Jake Kalish (2-4, 7.11) slated to start Game 1 for Omaha and right-hander Brandon Barker scheduled to start Game 2. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. and coverage begins at 4:15 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

