Three Petes Named to NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

October 23, 2024

Peterborough Petes









Peterborough Petes forward Aiden Young

(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography) Peterborough Petes forward Aiden Young(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)

(Peterborough, ON) - On Wednesday, October 23, NHL Central Scouting released its annual Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft. Carson Cameron (C rating), Caden Taylor (C rating), and Aiden Young (W rating) were all included in the rankings.

Cameron, a 2007-born defenceman, was originally selected by the Petes in the first round, 13th overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection out of the Central Ontario Wolves organization. Cameron has appeared in 68 OHL games with the Petes, scoring five goals and adding 22 assists for 27 points. Last season, the Bobcaygeon, ON, native helped Canada White win Gold at the 2023 World U17 Hockey Challenge in Charlottetown, PEI. Cameron received a "C" rating in the Players to Watch list, indicating a potential 4th-5th round candidate in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Taylor, a 2007-born forward from Shanty Bay, ON, was originally drafted by the Sudbury Wolves in the first round, 9th overall, in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection out of the Mississauga Senators U16s. He was acquired by the Petes from the Wolves on January 9, 2024 in exchange for defenceman Donovan McCoy. In 67 OHL games between Wolves and Petes, Taylor has scored 15 goals and added 11 assists for 26 points. Taylor received a "C" rating in the Players to Watch list, indicating a potential 4th-5th round candidate in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Young, a 2007-born forward from London, ON, was selected by the Saginaw Spirit in the first round, 16th overall, of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the London Jr. Knights U16s. He was acquired by the Petes along three picks on January 8, 2024 in exchange for Montreal Canadiens prospect Owen Beck. Through 67 OHL games between the Spirit and Petes, Young has scored three goals and added 12 assists for 15 points. Young received a "W" rating in the Players to Watch list, indicating a potential 6th-7th round candidate in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, October 24, when they host the Kingston Frontenacs at 7:05 p.m. Before the game, the organization will be honouring alumnus and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Jamie Langenbrunner with a banner raising ceremony. Langenbrunner will be in attendance to take part in the ceremony featuring speeches from dignitaries, a video tribute, and the banner raising. Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to not miss a minute of the action.

Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game and ceremony will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

