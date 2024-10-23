Misa's Point Streak Continues, Mangone Tallies Two Points as Spirit Fall to Greyhounds

October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit center Carson Harmer vs. the Soo Greyhounds

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Soo Greyhounds by a score of 5-3 on Wednesday, October 23rd at GFL Memorial Gardens. Michael Misa extended his point streak to 11 games with his 15th goal of the season. Soo native Calem Mangone notched a goal and an assist. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw recording 27 saves on 32 shots. Charlie Schenkel started in net for the Greyhounds tallying 25 saves on 27 shots. Landon Miller replaced Schenkel after an injury and stopped 11 of 12.

The Greyhounds opened the scoring on Wednesday night. Owen Allard fed Marco Mignosa on a 2-on-0, and the home squad took the game's first lead.

After 1: SAG 0 - 1 SOO (Total Shots: 14 - 12)

Saginaw opened the scoring in the second as Lightning prospect Ethan Hay buried his fifth goal of the season over the glove of Charlie Schenkel. Jacob Cloutier and Kaden Sienko were credited with assists.

The Spirit took their first lead of the game as Michael Misa tapped a pass from Zayne Parekh into the back of the net for his 15th goal of the season. Misa extended his point streak to 11 games with Parekh and Calem Mangone picking up the assists on the powerplay goal.

After winning a faceoff, the Soo's Owen Allard skated into the slot and fired a shot past Oke that tied the game. Justin Cloutier picked up the assist on the powerplay goal.

The Greyhounds retook the lead as Spencer Evans buried his first goal of the season at 14:51. Justin Cloutier was credited with an assist.

Late in the period, Landon Miller replaced Charlie Schenkel in net for the Greyhounds after Schenkel appeared to suffer a lower body injury.

With 30 seconds left in the period, Calem Mangone slapped home a one-time pass from Zayne Parekh for his fourth goal of the season. Kristian Epperson also picked up an assist as the Spirit capitalized on the powerplay once again.

After 2: SAG 3 - 3 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 14 - 13 Total Shots: 28 - 25)

The Greyhounds broke the tie when Christopher Brown finished off a tic-tac-toe passing play burying his first goal of the season. Marco Mignosa picked up an assist.

On the goal, Will Bishop picked up a games misconduct for checking from behind, setting up a long Greyhound powerplay to the end of regulation.

The Soo added to their lead as Justin DeZoete tallied his first goal of the season. Charlie Hilton and Spencer Evans were credited with assists.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 5 SOO (3rd Period Shots: 10 - 7 Total Shots: 38 - 32)

Powerplays: SAG 2/2 SOO 2/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (27 Saves / 32 Shots L) SOO Charlie Schenkel (25 Saves / 27 Shots) Landon Miller (11 Saves / 12 Shots W)

Saginaw returns home on Saturday, October 26th where they face off against the London Knights. Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

