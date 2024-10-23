Weekend Preview: October 24-26

October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The first three-in-three weekend of the year is set to begin for the Colts.

Thursday, October 24th vs Erie:

The lone visit of the year for the Erie Otter kickstarts the three-in-three for the Colts. The Otters enter Sadlon Arena with two players (Malcolm Spence & Matthew Schaefer) recently receiving an "A" ranking from NHL Central Scouting, indicating a 1st Round NHL Draft candidate. With a 5-3-0-1 record, the Otters currently sit third in the Midwest Division. The Colts will be visiting the Otters on Saturday, November 2nd. The two squads split the 2023-24 season meetings with the visiting team registering each win. Kashawn Aitcheson is eligible to return to the Colts lineup after serving his two game suspension. Click here for tickets.

Friday, October 25th at Brampton:

The two teams will meet for the third time of the regular season in Brampton on Friday night. The Steelheads took the first game on October 3rd while the Colts struck back on October 12th, each winner scoring four goals. The Colts enter Friday's road game with a 3-1-0-0 road record with the Steelheads boasting a 3-1-1-0 home record.

Saturday, October 26th vs Guelph:

It's Halloween at Sadlon Arena on Saturday night! The Colts will celebrate Halloween a few days early with fans encouraged to dress up and participate in the second intermission costume contest. The Storm visit for the only time this season, the two teams split last season with the home team winning each game. The Colts have done a good job of defending home ice against the Storm over the years, winning the past five contests starting on February 24th, 2018. The Colts will be dawing their 30th Anniversary jerseys on Saturday night. Click here for tickets.

