Spirit Visit Soo with Points in Three Straight

October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit (6-3-1-0) visit the Soo Greyhounds (5-5-0-0) on Wednesday, October 23rd at GFL Memorial Gardens.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:07 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 467, 678 West / Rogers TV

Last Game:

Saginaw visited the Oshawa Generals on Sunday, October 20th where they fell by a score of 5-3. After falling behind 3-0, Saginaw would finally answer when Kristian Epperson's wide shot bounced off the boards right to Michael Misa in the second period. Misa sent a shot from the top of left faceoff circle that would find the back of the net for his 14th goal of the season and extended his point streak to ten games. Ethan Hay and Oshawa's Beckett Sennecke traded goals in the third. The Spirit continued to battle with their net empty as Kristian Epperson buried a rebounded shot from Flames prospect Zayne Parekh for his sixth goal of the season. Saginaw's late comeback fell short as they lost to the Generals by a score of 5-3.

The Soo hosted the Sarnia Sting on Sunday, October 20th where they won in a shootout by a score of 5-4. The Soo took and early 1-0 lead as Carson Andrew buried his third goal of the season just 26 seconds into the game. After Sarnia took a 2-1 lead, Travis Hayes retied the game. A little over a minute later, Charlie Hilton scored his first of the season for the Soo giving them a 3-2 lead. The Sting would again take back the lead, but David Holub tied things late in the third. Justin Cloutier scored the lone shootout goal, and Landon Miller stopped all three Sarnia shots for the shootout victory.

This Season:

The Spirit and the Greyhounds have faced off twice so far this season splitting the series thus far. The Spirit won the first matchup by a score of 6-4 on September 27th in the Soo. Kristian Epperson opened the scoring with his first goal of the season coming while shorthanded. The next three goals would come off the stick of Michael Misa for his first hat-trick of his OHL career. The Spirit would take a 4-0 lead into the second period. David Holub and Brady Smith scored just 24 seconds apart for the Soo in an attempted comeback. Saginaw started the scoring in third with Carson Harmer recording his first goal just two minutes into the third period. The Greyhounds responded five minutes later as Carson Andrew buried his first of the season. Late in the period, the Spirit added to their lead with Will Bishop tallying his second goal on this season. Brady Martin scored late for the Soo, but Saginaw held on for the 6-4 lead.

The second game resulted with the Greyhounds on top by a score of 3-2 from Saginaw on October 13th. Michael Misa opened the scoring 9:16 into the second period giving Saginaw a 1-0 lead. The Soo would respond with two goals of their own taking a 2-1 lead halfway through the third period. Soo native Calem Mangone tied the game at two with his second of the season 11:10 into the period. Carson Andrew of the Greyhounds scored the game winner 18:06 into the final period off a turnover for a 3-2 final.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a ten-game point streak where he is second in points in the OHL with 21 (14G,7A). Misa leads the CHL in goals and has four against the Greyhounds this year. Kristian Epperson is second on the Spirit in points with 16 (6G, 10A). In one game against the Soo this season, he recorded a goal and two assists. Epperson scored the OT winner in Brampton the other night, and has points in eight straight games. The Soo native Calem Mangone is third on the Spirit in points with 12 (3G, 9A). In two games against the Greyhounds this season Mangone has tallied four points (1G, 3A[DC2]).

Charlie Schenkel is first in the OHL in both goals against average (2.38) and save percentage (.926). He stopped 31 of 33 in the Greyhounds' win in Saginaw on October 13th, and has won three of his last four starts. Brady Martin currently leads the Greyhounds in points with 11 (4G, 7A). In two games against Saginaw this season Martin tallied five points (2G, 3A) and will look to add to his totals. Travis Hayes is second on the Greyhounds in points this season with ten (6G, 4A). In two games against Saginaw this season, Hayes recorded three assists. The Greyhounds saw Utah prospects Owen Allard and Noel Nordh arrive in Sault Ste. Marie earlier this week, but their status for Wednesday's game is unknown. Defenseman Caeden Carlisle was suspended two games by the OHL early Wednesday morning for a hit against Sarnia.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

The Soo's NHL Drafted Players:

- Owen Allard (UTA)

- Noel Nordh (UTA)

- Andrew Gibson (NSH)

- Landon Miller (DET)

