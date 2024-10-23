Birds Can't Solve Surzycia, Fall to Sting in Shootout, 2-1

SARNIA, Ont. - The Flint Firebirds put a season-high 43 shots on goal but managed to score just once as they were beaten by the Sarnia Sting in a shootout, 2-1, on Wednesday morning at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Matthew Wang scored the lone goal for Flint, which earned a point in the shootout loss.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Sting scored the game's first goal on a power play just over three minutes into the opening period. Mitch Young fed Alessandro Di Iorio at the left circle. Di Iorio waited a beat and fired a snap shot that got through Nathan Day's legs and the Sting took a 1-0 lead.

Flint answered later in the first while working on a power play of their own. Off a won faceoff, Evan Konyen ripped a puck that Nick Surzycia stopped. After Chris Thibodeau took a whack at it, the puck popped to Wang on the back side. He guided it home to even the score at one.

The game would remain tied at one for the remainder of regulation despite the Firebirds heavily out-shooting and out-chancing the Sting. Flint outshot Sarnia, 13-4 in the third period and 6-2 in a scoreless overtime but could not crazy Surzycia again and the game progressed to a shootout.

In the first round of the shootout Sarnia cashed in with Easton Wainwright while Flint answered with Nathan Aspinall. The Firebirds and Sting both did not score in the second and third rounds and in the fourth, Sarnia grabbed the lead on a goal from Carter Kostuch. Flint sent Jimmy Lombardi out needing to score to extend the game but he could not connect and the Sting hung on and won, 2-1.

The Firebirds moved to 4-5-0-1 in the shootout loss while Sarnia improved to 6-2-1-3. Day made 22 saves on 23 shots and stopped two of four shootout attempts in the losing effort.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Day has now played in nine of Flint's 10 games...Sarnia had been 0-3 in shootouts prior to Wednesday's game...Wednesday was Sarnia's second-annual School Day Game, featuring students from grades 3-6 from surrounding school districts.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds stay on the road and will visit the Guelph Storm for the first time this season on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

