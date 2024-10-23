The Road Ahead: Clash with the Knights; Prepare for the Petes

October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs (5-3-1-0) kept their momentum going last week, splitting a pair of home games that both went to overtime against the North Bay Battalion and the Kingston Frontenacs.

Goaltenders David Egorov and Ryerson Leenders both gave strong performances between the pipes, and Nick Lardis delivered two goals (including the winner in the dying seconds) against Kingston.

The Bulldogs will look to keep top spot in the East Division, as well as keep their five-game point streak alive this week, with a pair of matches against the last two OHL Champions.

Game 1: Friday, October 25th @ London Knights

On Friday, the Bulldogs will head to London for the first and only time this year to take on the OHL's defending champions, the Knights (5-4-0-0). The Knights won both matchups against the Bulldogs last season.

Storyline to watch:

In last season's pair of games between the Bulldogs and Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs prospect and London forward Easton Cowan registered six points in both games combined, including a two-goal, two-assist effort last October. Brantford will look to keep the reigning OHL MVP off the scoresheet and get redemption for last season's pair of defeats at the hands of London.

Game 2: Saturday, October 26th vs Peterborough Petes

In their second and final game of the week, the Bulldogs will host the 2023 OHL Champions, the Peterborough Petes (0-8-1-0). The Bulldogs and Petes split their six matches last year with three wins apiece.

Storyline to watch:

The Bulldogs will host their division rivals Saturday night, where Lardis hopes to keep up his torrid goal-scoring pace against his former team. With three goals in four games against the Petes last year, and 10 in 8 games already this year, the Bulldogs are aiming to keep Peterborough out of the win column and hold on to the top spot in the OHL's East Division.

Tickets are still available for Saturday night's matchup with the Petes through TicketMaster.

