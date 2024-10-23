Game Day: Game 10, Firebirds at Sting - 10:30 a.m.

October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







Progressive Auto Sales Arena

Sarnia, Ontario

10:30 a.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Jeremy Martin scored his first goal of the season and Matthew Mania netted his first goal as a Firebird but the Erie Otters jumped out to a 2-0 lead and never trailed as they beat the Firebirds, 5-3, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center.

A ROOKIE ASSIMILATING: Cole Zurawski assisted on the Firebirds' third goal on Saturday night and in doing so extended his point streak to four games. He is now tied for the longest point streak by a Firebird this season and has two goals and three assists in nine games so far this season. Flint selected the Barrie, Ont. native with the sixth overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection.

WORKHORSE: Nathan Day started each of Flint's first six games in net and has now played eight of its nine games overall. He owns a record of 4-4-0-0 with a 2.76 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Day has played 479 minutes, which is tied for the fourth-most in the OHL and his GAA is the eighth-best in the league.

EARLY START: Wednesday's game is Sarnia's second-annual School Day Game, during which they welcome elementary school children from grades 3-6 during what would usually be school hours. The students are from the St. Clair Catholic District and the Lambton-Kent District and the Sting provide special learning opportunities integrated throughout the game.

THE MATCH-UP SO FAR: Wednesday's game is the third of eight between the Firebirds and the Sting and Flint has gone 1-1-0-0 against Sarnia thus far. The Birds beat the Sting in OT, 3-2, on October 5 in Flint then lost in Sarnia, 6-5, on October 11. Jimmy Lombardi leads the Firebirds with three goals and one assist and Easton Wainwright paces the Sting with two goals and one assist against Flint.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds outshot the Otters, 38-33, during Saturday's loss. They have outshot their opponents in seven of their nine games this season...Flint is 0-for-10 on the power play during its three-game losing streak...Nathan Day made 23 saves on 25 shots in his only start against the Sting so far this season, the 3-2 OT win in Flint on October 5.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will travel to Guelph on Friday night for their first game of the season against the Guelph Storm. Puck drop at the Sleeman Centre is scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 23, 2024

