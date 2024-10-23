Sixty-Two OHL Players Included on NHL Central Scouting Preliminary Players to Watch List

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League is proud to announce that 62 OHL players have been included on NHL Central Scouting's October 'Players to Watch' List for the 2025 NHL Draft scheduled to take place next summer.

The 62 OHL players are part of an overall total of 155 players from across the Canadian Hockey League included on the list.

Kashawn Aitcheson of the Barrie Colts, Brady Martin of the Soo Greyhounds, Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit, Porter Martone of the Brampton Steelheads, Jake O'Brien of the Brantford Bulldogs, along with Matthew Schaefer and Malcolm Spence of the Erie Otters received 'A' ratings, indicating a potential first round selection.

An additional six players were assigned 'B' ratings indicating a potential second or third round selection, and 16 received 'C' designations indicating a potential fourth or fifth round candidate, while 33 received 'W' ratings indicating potential sixth or seventh round picks.

All 20 OHL member teams are represented on the list led by the Brampton Steelheads, Brantford Bulldogs, Soo Greyhounds and Owen Sound Attack with six players included, followed by the Saginaw Spirit, Guelph Storm and North Bay Battalion with five.

The list includes 38 OHL forwards, 15 defencemen and nine goaltenders.

2025 NHL Central Scouting October Players to Watch List - OHL

Players have been identified using the following criteria:

- A Rating - Indicates a first round candidate

- B Rating - Indicates a second or third round candidate

- C Rating - Indicates a fourth/fifth round candidate

- W Rating - Indicates a sixth/seventh round candidate

SKATERS

RATING PLAYER POS. TEAM

A Kashawn Aitcheson D Barrie Colts

A Brady Martin C Soo Greyhounds

A Porter Martone RW Brampton Steelheads

A Michael Misa C Saginaw Spirit

A Jake O'Brien C Brantford Bulldogs

A Matthew Schaefer D Erie Otters

A Malcolm Spence LW Erie Otters

B David Bedkowski D Owen Sound Attack

B Jimmy Lombardi C Flint Firebirds

B Jack Nesbitt C Windsor Spitfires

B Cameron Reid D Kitchener Rangers

B Luca Romano C Kitchener Rangers

C Henry Brzustewicz D London Knights

C Carson Cameron D Peterborough Petes

C Jake Crawford C Owen Sound Attack

C Filip Ekberg RW Ottawa 67's

C Kristian Epperson LW Saginaw Spirit

C Travis Hayes RW Soo Greyhounds

C Tyler Hopkins C Kingston Frontenacs

C Lucas Karmiris C Brampton Steelheads

C Shamar Moses RW North Bay Battalion

C Harry Nansi RW Owen Sound Attack

C Evan Passmore D Barrie Colts

C Daniil Skvortsov D Guelph Storm

C Caden Taylor LW Peterborough Petes

C Quinn Beauchesne D Guelph Storm

W Lirim Amidovski RW North Bay Battalion

W Blake Arrowsmith RW London Knights

W Joshua Avery C Brantford Bulldogs

W Gabriel Chiarot RW Brampton Steelheads

W Jacob Cloutier RW Saginaw Spirit

W Ethan Czata C Niagara IceDogs

W Tristan Delisle C Owen Sound Attack

W Luke Dragusica D Brampton Steelheads

W Josh Glavin D Saginaw Spirit

W Owen Griffin C Oshawa Generals

W Charlie Hilton LW Soo Greyhounds

W Parker Holmes LW Brantford Bulldogs

W Hughston Hurt D Sarnia Sting

W Ruslan Karimov RW Sarnia Sting

W Kimi Korbler RW Ottawa 67's

W Tanner Lam RW Kitchener Rangers

W Jeremy Martin LW Flint Firebirds

W Hunter McKenzie LW Guelph Storm

W Lauri Sinivuori LW Oshawa Generals

W Gabriel Smith D Owen Sound Attack

W Brady Smith C Soo Greyhounds

W Parker Snelgrove C Guelph Storm

W Grant Spada D Guelph Storm

W Luca Testa LW Brantford Bulldogs

W Xander Velliaris D Kingston Frontenacs

W Aiden Young LW Peterborough Petes

W David Egorov G Brantford Bulldogs

W Jacob Gibbons G Brampton Steelheads

W Matthew Koprowski G Owen Sound Attack

W Finn Marshall G Sudbury Wolves

W Mike McIvor G North Bay Battalion

W Jaeden Nelson G Ottawa 67's

GOALTENDERS

RATING GOALTENDER TEAM

B Jack Ivankovic Brampton Steelheads

C Charlie Larocque North Bay Battalion

C Alexei Medvedev London Knights

W David Egorov Brantford Bulldogs

W Jacob Gibbons Brampton Steelheads

W Matthew Koprowski Owen Sound Attack

W Finn Marshall Sudbury Wolves

W Mike McIvor North Bay Battalion

W Jaeden Nelson Ottawa 67's

W Michael Newlove Windsor Spitfires

