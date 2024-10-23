Attack Acquire Overage Defenceman Alec Leonard from London Knights

October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Owen Sound Attack General Manager Dale DeGray announced today that the team haw acquired overage defenceman Alec Leonard from the London Knights in exchange for a conditional pick, the Attack's 14th Round pick in the 2027 OHL Priority Selection.

Originally a 2nd round pick, 27th overall by the Niagara Ice Dogs in 2020, the Toronto, Ontario, native split his first three seasons in the league between the Niagara Ice Dogs and the London Knights, tallying 12 goals and 34 assists in 197 Ontario Hockey League games. Leonard played 64 games 2021-22, his rookie season for the Ice Dogs before being traded to the Knights early in the 2022-23 season, where he was a member of the OHL championship team this past season. Leonard played in five games this season, before the Knights released him and goaltender Owen Wilmore from their active roster to make room for WHL overage goaltender Austin Elliott. He had a goal and an assist in those five games.

"The Attack would like to welcome Alec and his family to the Attack organization. With the injury to Konnor Smith, we were looking for an experienced puck moving defenceman who brings some grit to the game. Alec checks all those boxes off for us" said DeGray. "Being a right shot defenceman is a bonus and having already played a couple of years in the Western Conference is another plus. We're excited to have Alec as part of our group and look forward to seeing him in jersey."

Leonard will join the Attack, sporting the number 19 this weekend on their three game in four day road trip that will see the team take on the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday night, the Flint Firebirds on Saturday night and the Saginaw Spirit on Sunday night. Only Thursday nights game from Windsor will be broadcast on Rogers Television Grey County, while all games this weekend can be seen online CHLtv or on the radio on 560 CFOS Bear Radio.

