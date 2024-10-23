Two Spitfires Named to NHL Central Scouting Watchlist
October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires would like to recognize Jack Nesbitt and Michael Newlove on recently being named to the 2025 NHL Central Scouting Watchlist for the 2025 NHL Draft.
Nesbitt, a native of Sarnia, ON was drafted by the Spitfires in the 1st round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection draft, 20th overall. In his rookie season, Nesbitt appeared in 58 games and had 9 goals and 9 assists for 18 points. So far this season, Nesbitt has 5 goals and 6 assists for 11 points in just 10 games.
Newlove, a native of Brampton, ON was drafted by the Spitfires 1st overall in the 2024 OHL - U-18 Draft. Newlove is signed with the Spitfires and currently assigned to the Georgetown Raiders of the OJHL. Newlove played in one preseason game with the Spitfires and recorded a 2.03 GAA and a .909SV% in 30 minutes of action. With Georgetown, Newlove has played in 13 games with a 4-4-1-2 record, a GAA of 2.69 and a SV% of .922. He has also recorded one shutout.
Congrats to Jack and Michael!
