155 CHLers Included in NHL CS's Preliminary Players to Watch List

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) is proud to announce that 155 CHL players have been identified on the NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List for the 2025 NHL Draft (click here to see the full list). The 155 CHL players listed were the most of any hockey development league in the world, ahead of the combined 64 players from the USHL and U.S. National Team Development Program (NTDP). Collectively, the 155 CHL players accounted for over 55% of the 272 North American players identified by NHL Central Scouting on Wednesday.

Among the CHL's Member Leagues, the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) led the way with 62 players including 53 skaters and nine goaltenders. They are followed by the 55 players from the Western Hockey League (WHL) who had 45 skaters and 10 goaltenders. Meanwhile, the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) rounded out the CHL contingent with 38 players ranked including 32 skaters and six goaltenders.

15 CHL players received an 'A rating' which indicates a first-round candidate for the 2025 NHL Draft. Each league had 'A' ranked representatives, with the OHL featuring seven, the WHL with six, and the QMJHL with two. 14 of the 15 CHL players who were given an 'A rating' will be among the 22 players competing for Team CHL at the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada on November 26 in London, Ont., and November 27 in Oshawa, Ont. The only exception is Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL) who is unable to participate in the event due to a long-term injury.

The OHL's top-ranked talent consists of defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts), forward Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds), forward Porter Martone (Brampton Steelheads), forward Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit), forward Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs), defenceman Matthew Schaefer (Erie Otters) and forward Malcolm Spence (Erie Otters).

The WHL's 'A' ranked talent features defenceman Blake Fiddler (Edmonton Oil Kings), forward Lynden Lakovic (Moose Jaw Warriors), forward Roger McQueen (Brandon Wheat Kings), forward Cole Reschny (Victoria Royals), goaltender Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars), and defenceman Jackson Smith (Tri-City Americans).

The QMJHL's 'A' ranked skaters are forwards Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats) and Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada), who are both averaging just over 1.4 points per game and enjoying strong starts to their 2024-25 seasons.

Of the other CHL players listed on NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List, 19 skaters and one goaltender received a 'B rating' indicative of second/third-round candidates, while 36 skaters and nine goaltenders were given a 'C rating' which represents fourth/fifth-round candidates. Moreover, 61 skaters and 14 goaltenders received a 'W rating' which indicates sixth/seventh-round candidates.

In total, 57 of the 60 CHL clubs are represented in the list led by the Brampton Steelheads (OHL), Owen Sound Attack (OHL), and Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL) who each had six players. Following right behind them are the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL), Guelph Storm (OHL), Spokane Chiefs (WHL), and Calgary Hitmen (WHL) who trail close behind with five players each.

Additionally, all 22 CHL players who were named to Team CHL ahead of the 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada were among the players identified on the NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary Players to Watch List, including 14 who received an 'A' rating and seven who were designated a 'B' rating. The 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a new event that will see the top first-year 2025 NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the CHL's Member Leagues - WHL, OHL, and QMJHL - face off against USA Hockey's National Team Development Program (NTDP) Under-18 Team on November 26-27. Fans interested in buying tickets for either game can do so in person at the box office or online:

The CHL is the top supplier of talent to the NHL. Last season, 149 CHL players appeared in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings before 88 CHL players were selected (accounting for nearly 40% of all draft picks) at the 2024 NHL Draft in Vegas. The latter included 14 first-round selections from the CHL, the most of any development hockey league in the world. Dating back to 1969, the CHL has seen 10 or more of its players taken in the first round of the NHL Draft - a streak now running at 56 consecutive drafts.

At the beginning of the 2024-25 season, a total of 390 CHL graduates from its member leagues (WHL, OHL & QMJHL) were among those named to the NHL's Opening Night rosters, representing just close to 50% of the players on the NHL's 32 teams.

