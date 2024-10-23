Everything You Need to Know for Thursday's Jamie Langenbrunner Banner Raising

October 23, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the details regarding the banner raising ceremony for Petes alumnus and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Jamie Langenbrunner. The ceremony will take place before the Petes host the Kingston Frontenacs on Thursday, October 24 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre (PMC).

The ceremony will begin at 7:00 p.m. following the Petes team and starters taking the ice. The event will then feature the following:

An introduction and tribute video

Speeches from dignitaries (Former Petes General Manager Jeff Twohey and President of the Petes Board of Directors Dave Lorentz)

A speech from Jamie Langenbrunner

Banner raising and photos

National Anthem

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:50 p.m. in order to not miss a minute of the ceremony. The first 2500 fans in attendance will receive a special commemorative gift to recognize the historic night.

Tickets are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game and ceremony will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

