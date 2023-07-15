Three Homers Rocket Omaha to Win Over Indianapolis

July 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Playing as the Omaha Rockets, the Storm Chasers topped the Indianapolis Indians 8-3 Saturday evening, behind the power of three home runs to even the weekend series at a win each.

Neither team scored in the first inning, but Logan Porter singled to open the bottom of the second inning, Nate Eaton walked and Tyler Gentry gave Omaha with a three-run homer to put the Chasers ahead 3-0.

The leadoff man reached base again in the third as John Rave walked and Porter connected on his 10th homer of the season, a 2-run shot for a 5-1 lead.

Austin Cox made his ninth start of the season and held Indianapolis to one run over 3.0 innings of work, a solo homer in the second inning. Walter Pennington (3-0) followed behind Cox and also held Indy to a run over 3.0 innings to earn the win. Pennington struck out four without walking a batter and at one point, retired six straight, between the fourth and fifth innings.

Adeiny Hechavarría scored a run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, at the time for a 6-1 lead, then CJ Alexander crushed his team-leading 11th home run of the season to right field in the seventh inning, a two-run shot that scored Porter for an 8-2 Omaha lead.

After Will Klein stranded the bases loaded in a scoreless eighth, Steven Cruz struck out a pair and allowed a run in the eighth, but Brooks Kriske took over to record the final four outs to secure the win, ending the game with his second strikeout of the night.

While Omaha was outhit by Indianapolis nine to eight, all eight hits came from the bottom portion of Omaha's order. The top three hitters combined to go 0-for-10 but the bottom six went 8-for-21 with the seven runs batted in on homers. Hitting ninth in the order, Angelo Castellano contributed three of the team's hits, including a double in the sixth inning.

The Storm Chasers will try and claim a third series win over Indianapolis this season with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.