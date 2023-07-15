Three Homers Rocket Omaha to Win Over Indianapolis
July 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, NEB. - Playing as the Omaha Rockets, the Storm Chasers topped the Indianapolis Indians 8-3 Saturday evening, behind the power of three home runs to even the weekend series at a win each.
Neither team scored in the first inning, but Logan Porter singled to open the bottom of the second inning, Nate Eaton walked and Tyler Gentry gave Omaha with a three-run homer to put the Chasers ahead 3-0.
The leadoff man reached base again in the third as John Rave walked and Porter connected on his 10th homer of the season, a 2-run shot for a 5-1 lead.
Austin Cox made his ninth start of the season and held Indianapolis to one run over 3.0 innings of work, a solo homer in the second inning. Walter Pennington (3-0) followed behind Cox and also held Indy to a run over 3.0 innings to earn the win. Pennington struck out four without walking a batter and at one point, retired six straight, between the fourth and fifth innings.
Adeiny Hechavarría scored a run on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, at the time for a 6-1 lead, then CJ Alexander crushed his team-leading 11th home run of the season to right field in the seventh inning, a two-run shot that scored Porter for an 8-2 Omaha lead.
After Will Klein stranded the bases loaded in a scoreless eighth, Steven Cruz struck out a pair and allowed a run in the eighth, but Brooks Kriske took over to record the final four outs to secure the win, ending the game with his second strikeout of the night.
While Omaha was outhit by Indianapolis nine to eight, all eight hits came from the bottom portion of Omaha's order. The top three hitters combined to go 0-for-10 but the bottom six went 8-for-21 with the seven runs batted in on homers. Hitting ninth in the order, Angelo Castellano contributed three of the team's hits, including a double in the sixth inning.
The Storm Chasers will try and claim a third series win over Indianapolis this season with a 5:05 p.m. CT first pitch at Werner Park on Sunday.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 15, 2023
- Three Homers Rocket Omaha to Win Over Indianapolis - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Indians Surrender Three Home Runs to Storm Chasers in 8-3 Setback - Indianapolis Indians
- Pitching Shuts Down Bulls, Saints Hit Two Homers Late in 4-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Comes Back for 9-8 Walk-off Win Over Rochester in Ten Innings on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Barrero, Encarnacion-Strand Lead Bats 8-4 Over Nashville - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Fall to Bats, Drop Series - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Score Four in Eighth to Upend Memphis 7-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Red Sox - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Drop Game Two Against Stripers, Rubber Match Sunday - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Slide Past Bulls 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Crook's Inside-The-Parker, Sogard's Slam Highlight WooSox Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Iowa Shut Out In Game Two Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Malloy, Meadows Homer in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ryu Dominates in Bisons' 8-2 Victory Over Toledo - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Game Two to 'Pigs 4-0 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Drew Hutchison and Noah Skirrow Combine to Blank Knights as IronPigs Roll to Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Opening Frames Overwhelm Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Fall to Mets in Extras, 9-8 - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Top Tides, 10-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Garcia Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 7.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-46, 8-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-43, 3-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- July 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes - July 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 15 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Hicklen Homers Twice as Omaha Falls in Series Opener to Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Omaha Storm Chasers Stories
- Three Homers Rocket Omaha to Win Over Indianapolis
- Hicklen Homers Twice as Omaha Falls in Series Opener to Indy
- Zerpa Delivers Strong Start But Chasers Drop Series Finale to Stripers
- Chasers Snap Skid and Top Stripers 7-1
- Omaha Battles But Falls Short and Drops Third Straight to Gwinnett