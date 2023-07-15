Hicklen Homers Twice as Omaha Falls in Series Opener to Indy

PAPILLION, NEB. - While Brewer Hicklen homered twice, the Omaha Storm Chasers needed to use seven pitchers Friday evening and dropped the series opener with the Indianapolis Indians 13-5 at Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers fell behind in the top of the first inning on a two-run homer with just one out from Indianapolis designated hitter Miguel Andujar and the Indians led the rest of the night. Omaha starter Angel Zerpa was knocked out of the game in the third inning, as he struck out just one and was charged with seven runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings of work.

After James McArthur was tagged for three additional runs in the third inning behind Zerpa, Indianapolis led 10-1 through three innings. McArthur fired a scoreless fourth and Omaha used individual pitchers for the remaining five innings.

Brad Keller, Jonah Dipoto and Christian Chamberlain were each charged with a run in an inning of work, but Steven Cruz pitched a scoreless eighth with a pair of strikeouts in his Triple-A debut and Jackson Kowar threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning, slowly stopping the bleeding late.

Hicklen got the Storm Chasers on the board in the second with a solo home run, then brought Omaha a bit closer in the ninth with a two-run homer, his first multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career after recording four last year.

Down by nine runs entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Chasers opened the frame with three straight bloop singles, including a knock from Clay Dungan that scored Jermaine Palacios for Omaha's second run of the night.

While Indianapolis scored in the top of the fifth Tucker Bradley responded in the bottom half with a solo homer, his fourth of the season to keep Omaha within eighth, but the Chasers did not score again until Hicklen's two-run homer in the ninth, that scored Bradley from first.

While Omaha fell to Indy by eight runs, 13-8, the Indians just barely outhit the Storm Chasers, 13 to 12. Dungan had three hits out of the leadoff spot, while Nate Eaton and Angelo Castellano each contributed two-hit efforts as well.

Omaha's pitchers combined to walk nine, while the Chasers hitters stranded 12 runners on base and were just 1-for-10 when hitting with runners in scoring position.

Omaha tries to rebound Saturday at 7:05 p.m. CT in game two of the series at Werner Park.

