Saints Slide Past Bulls 4-2

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Bulls right fielder Vidal Brujan and second baseman Curtis Mead each mashed two hits and catcher Nick Dini went deep, while Saints third baseman Anthony Prato and first baseman Jair Camargo both homered in St. Paul's 4-2 victory over Durham on Saturday evening at CHS Field.

The Saints scored first when Prato drove in his first run of the night with an RBI groundout in the second. Mead would later even the contest with a sacrifice fly in the sixth, however Prato struck again with a solo shot as part of a two-run seventh to put St. Paul ahead 3-1. Dini in the following inning would go yard to make it a one-run ballgame, however Camargo answered with a solo blast of his own in the last of the eighth.

Brujan (2-4, 1 R) and Mead (2-3, 1 RBI) each posted multi-hit efforts in the defeat for Durham, with Mead having recorded seven hits in eight at-bats in this series after going 5-for-5 on Friday night. Camargo (2-4, 1 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI) also tallied two hits for St. Paul.

Saints righty Simeon Woods Richardson (5.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO) earned the victory, while Kody Funderbunk notched the save. Bulls reliever Trevor Brigden (1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to conclude their three-game series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 3:07pm ET. Durham's starting pitcher has not yet been determined, while LHP Dallas Keuchel is anticipated to get the nod for the Saints.

Following their nine-game road trip, Durham returns home on Tuesday, July 25 for a six-game homestand versus the Charlotte Knights, the Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch for the series opener is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game and all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

