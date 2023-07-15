Sounds Fall to Bats, Drop Series
July 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
LOUISVILLY, Ky. - After leading for just a brief time on Friday night, the Nashville Sounds never enjoyed a lead on Saturday night, falling 8-1 to the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field and suffering a series loss for the first time since late May. The Sounds had three series wins and three splits in their previous six sets.
Starter Janson Junk (5-6) never had a 1-2-3 inning but limited a vaunted Louisville offense to just a pair of runs. He gave up an unearned run in the second inning without giving up a hit, and Patrick Dorrian tied the game in the fourth with an RBI single. Then Junk yielded another run in the bottom of the fourth for a 2-1 deficit, and the Sounds never recovered. Junk's two runs - one earned - came off six hits over five innings in the defeat.
For the second game in row, Louisville pulled away late with production against the Sounds bullpen. J.B. Bukauskas gave up one run in the sixth, Darrell Thompson allowed three runs in the seventh, and Trevor Megill got tagged for two runs in the eighth for the 8-1 final. The Sounds' offense mustered just four hits - all singles - with Dorrian and Abraham Toro each collecting two. Kevin Herget (1-3) got the relief win for Louisville after starter Connor Phillips lasted four innings.
The three-game series concludes Sunday at 5:05 p.m. CT. Left-hander Robert Gasser (5-1, 3.94) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (8-5, 48-39) against right-hander Brett Kennedy (3-2, 3.40) for the Bats (7-7, 47-40).
Post-Game Notes
Sounds pitchers have given up 10+ hits six times in the last seven games...the team is 3-4 in that period.
Patrick Dorrian went 2-for-4 and is hitting .367 (11-for-30) with three homers and seven RBIs in his last nine games.
The Sounds did not homer on Saturday but had hit 23 home runs in their last 12 games, tied for 5th-most at Triple-A.
Every Louisville hitter has reached base safely in each of the first two games of the series, and Sounds pitchers have recorded just one 1-2-3 inning in 16 frames.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 15, 2023
- Pitching Shuts Down Bulls, Saints Hit Two Homers Late in 4-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Comes Back for 9-8 Walk-off Win Over Rochester in Ten Innings on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Barrero, Encarnacion-Strand Lead Bats 8-4 Over Nashville - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Fall to Bats, Drop Series - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Score Four in Eighth to Upend Memphis 7-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Red Sox - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Drop Game Two Against Stripers, Rubber Match Sunday - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Slide Past Bulls 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Crook's Inside-The-Parker, Sogard's Slam Highlight WooSox Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Iowa Shut Out In Game Two Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Malloy, Meadows Homer in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ryu Dominates in Bisons' 8-2 Victory Over Toledo - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Game Two to 'Pigs 4-0 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Drew Hutchison and Noah Skirrow Combine to Blank Knights as IronPigs Roll to Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Opening Frames Overwhelm Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Fall to Mets in Extras, 9-8 - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Top Tides, 10-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Garcia Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 7.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-46, 8-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-43, 3-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- July 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes - July 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 15 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Hicklen Homers Twice as Omaha Falls in Series Opener to Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Sounds Fall to Bats, Drop Series
- Sounds Hit Five Homers, Fall to Bats in All-Star Break Return
- Sounds Welcome Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for Six-Game Slate Beginning on Tuesday
- Late Homers Lead Hot Chickens to Eight Inning Win
- Sounds and Clippers Canceled Due to Rain