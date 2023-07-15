Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 15 at Syracuse

July 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (7-6, 41-45) vs. Syracuse Mets (2-10, 35-51)

Saturday - 6:35 p.m. ET - NBT Bank Stadium - Syracuse, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP José Ureña (0-2, 6.80) vs. LHP Joey Lucchesi (6-3, 3.59)

WE EAT WITH A GOLDEN FORK: The Rochester Plates took down the Syracuse Salt Potatoes, 4-2, in the latest edition of the Duel of the Dishes...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE worked five innings while fanning five batters in the win, earning his first decision in Triple-A...1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched his team-leading 13th home run, moving his RBI total to 49, while CF DEREK HILL collected his seventh solo shot (ninth total) in his first game back with Rochester...LHP JOE LA SORSA struck out four batters in relief, the most by a Rochester reliever since RHP GERSON MORENO on 6/28...Moreno earned his team-leading sixth save, working a clean 9th inning...RHP JOSÉ UREÑA gets the nod for the Wings tonight as they look to take the series against Syracuse's LHP Joey Lucchesi.

PLATES>POTATOES: Rochester won their second Duel of the Dishes matchup of the season against Syracuse last night, now retaining the Golden Fork for the second-straight season...in the first contest on 6/1, the Plates defeated Salt Potatoes, 4-3...

Rochester has posted a 6-2-1 record in Duel of the Dishes games since 6/21/18, winning the season series in 2018, 2022, and 2023.

BLANKEN-BOMB: 1B TRAVIS BLANKENHORN launched a three-run home run in last night's win, marking his team-leading 13th long ball of the season...the three-run bomb was Blankenhorn's ninth against right-handed pitchers this season and second in July...since the beginning of the month, Blankenhorn's .632 OPS ranks first on the team and 21st in the International League...

Blankenhorn holds a .239 (11-for-46) batting average against his former team with three home runs, three doubles, and 10 RBI in 13 games.

The win marked Rochester's first when Blankenhorn bats cleanup (six games).

LA LA (K) LAND: LHP JOE LA SORSA struck out four Syracuse batters in his two innings of relief, his most in a relief appearance since 7/9/22 with MTG (TB)...he is the second Wings reliever since 6/1 to strike out four or more opposing hitters in an outing (RHP GERSON MORENO on 6/28 at LHV).

BOUNCE BACK: CF DEREK HILL collected his ninth home run of the season last night, giving the Wings their third multi-homer game in July (first since 7/7 vs. BUF) after TRAVIS BLANKENHORN added his three-run first-inning homer...Hill's nine home runs are the most in a season since he launched 14 in 2019 with Erie (DET)...

Seven of Hill's nine homers have been solo shots, which leads all Wings hitters.

PUNCHING TICKETS: The Rochester pitching staff struck out 11 Friday night in Syracuse, their most since 6/28 when five Wings combined to sit down 13 LHV batters...RHP JACKSON RUTLEDGE contributedfive punch outs, his most through three starts with Rochester since being transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 6/27...

The Wings allowed just six hits, the fewest since 6/24 vs OMA, while handing out a pair of free passes, their fewest since 6/29 at LHV.

BUILT (RUTHER)FORD TOUGH: RF BLAKE RUTHERFORD extended his team-leading on-base streak to 17 games with a first-inning single, part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate...his streak is the sixth-longest active streak in the International League...Rutherford holds an on-base percentage of .437 after reaching safety in every game since joining Rochester and has now collected two-straight multi-hit games for the first time since 6/25-28 vs. OMA...

Rutherford has now posted six multi-hit games with the Wings through 17 games.

MORE(NO): RHP GERSON MORENO logged a hitless inning of work in last night's win, earning his sixth save of the season... this marked his fifth consecutive outing without allowing a hit since 7/3-G2 at LHV...the right-hander's 2.05 ERA (10 ER/44.0 IP) ranks second among International League relievers with at least 30.0 IP (Zach Muckenhirn, 4 ER/31.2 IP)...his five consecutive appearances without allowing a hit is the longest active streak in the International League...

Moreno has not allowed an earned run in seven-straight outings dating back to 6/28 at LHV, and just two in his last 22 outings (0.61 ERA) dating back to 5/13.

His six saves are the most on the active roster and tie RHP JORDAN WEEMS for the team lead this season.

PLAYING (WITH)IN THE YARD: Rochester hitters notched a .227 batting average on balls in play in the win last night, the fifth-lowest BABIP in a win this season...the Wings' .317 BABIP through 86 games ranks ninth in the International League, and would be the highest batting average on balls in play for Rochester since 2019 (.333 BABIP)...

With the win, Rochester is 7-17 in games they record a BABIP of .250 or lower.

