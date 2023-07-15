7.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-46, 8-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-43, 3-9)

LOCATION: Werner Park

FIRST PITCH: 8:05 PM ET

GAME #87 / ROAD #43: Indianapolis Indians (41-46, 8-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-43, 3-9)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Alldred (5-1, 4.08) vs. LHP Austin Cox (2-1, 3.65)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: Bally Live app / MiLB TV

ABOUT LAST NIGHT: Endy Rodríguez smashed his first career grand slam and tied a career high with five RBI, Miguel Andújar launched a home run to spark his second five-RBI performance of the season, and Liover Peguero belted his first two Triple-A homers as the Indianapolis Indians bashed the Omaha Storm Chasers 13-5 on Friday night at Werner Park. The Indians scored in six of the first seven innings and never looked back in their first win in nine tries against Omaha. Andújar followed a Rodríguez single in the first with a home run to right-center off Angel Zerpa, and the rout was on. Indy added three runs in the second - two coming on a ringing bases-loaded double by Andújar - before tacking on five in the third on Peguero's first solo shot and Rodríguez's towering grand slam that carried onto the right-field berm. The grand slam extended the lead to 10-1. Indy's early barrage proved to be insurmountable for Omaha. Kent Emanuel entered the game following major league rehabber Wil Crowe, earning his International League-lead tying seventh win of the season courtesy of 4.0 two-run innings.

ENDY WAS GRAND: Endy Rodríguez had a grand showing in Indy's first game following the All-Star break. Rodríguez cranked his first career grand slam in the third inning of last night's rout at Werner Park. It was Indy's fifth grand slam of the season and first since Canaan Smith-Njigba did so on June 2 vs. Toledo. The switch-hitting catcher reached base safely a game-high five times, going 3-for-4 with his third-inning blast, a walk, hit by pitch and a career-high tying five RBI. His only other career five-RBI game came on June 10, 2019 with DSL Mets 1 at DSL Yankees. The No. 36 overall prospect by MLB Pipeline is 7-for-16 in his last four games.

PEGGY HOMERS, X2: Liover Peguero smacked his first two Triple-A homers on Friday night. It was third two-homer game of the season, he's homered 13 times this season between Double-A Altoona (11) and Indianapolis. The 22-year-old has reached base safely in all six games since being promoted to Indy on July 4. Additionally, he's hit safely in his last four games, including back-to-back multi-hit games. He is currently rated Pittsburgh's No. 7 rated prospect by MLB Pipeline.

ALIKA GRABS EXTRAS: Alika Williams collected his seventh extra-base hit in his last 12 games on Friday night. He earned his fourth multi-hit game in his last seven games, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double and a pair of walks drawn. Since June 23, his four home runs lead the team, followed by Ji Man Choi and Chris Owings who've notched three apiece. After slugging just one extra-base hit in his first 11 games with Indy, the shortstop has hit for extra bases nine times in his last 15 games. The 24-year-old is hitting .283 (28-for-99) with six doubles, four home runs, 13 walks and a .803 OPS in 28 games.

MIGGY DRIVES FOR FIVE: After recording a career-high 20-game hitting streak from May 24-June 18, Miguel Andújar is at it again with his 11th home run of the season - homering in back-to-back games - on Friday night extending a current hitting streak to 12 games dating back to June 29. Andújar joined Josh Palacios as Indians to record two five-RBI games this season and is the fourth Indian in Victory Field era to have multiple five-RBI performances in a season (also: Brandon Moss (2x), 2010; Roberto Petagine (3x), 1998). Over his past 12 contests, Andújar is hitting .434 (23-for-53) with six extra-base hits, 18 RBI and 1.118 OPS. A torrid month of June in which he hit .362 (34-for-94) with 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 23 RBI and 1.015 OPS led to him being named the Indians Player of the Month. Since returning to the Indians lineup on May 24 after being designated for assignment by Pittsburgh, he is hitting .408 (69-for-169) with 33 runs scored, 15 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 47 RBI and a 1.106 OPS while hitting safely in 36 of 40 games. The 28-year-old currently ranks among International League full-season qualifiers in batting average (2nd, .366), RBI (3rd, 62), hits (T-4th, 94), doubles (T-6th, 23), OPS (7th, 1.023), slugging percentage (7th, .599) and on-base percentage (8th, .424).

OFFENSE LEADS THE WAY: The Indians are 11-6 in their last 17 games courtesy of a steady offensive attack. Since June 22, Indianapolis' offense is hitting .301 (181-for-602) with 38 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 117 RBI and a .892 OPS. Indy has plated 120 runs during this span and are averaging 7.1 runs per game with a +25 run differential. Complimenting strong offensive efforts, Indy's defense has only committed six errors in 608 total chances during this span, ranking second in the International League with a .990 fielding percentage.

TONIGHT: The Indians and Storm Chasers are set for the penultimate contest of their three-game weekend series on Saturday night at 8:05 PM ET. This weekend marks the third series against the Storm Chasers and the first at Werner Park. Omaha visited Victory Field to open the 2023 season (3/31-4/2) and again from June 6-11. The Storm Chasers swept both series with eight-straight victories. Indy earned its first victory against Omaha in nine tries on Friday night and has a chance to secure its sixth series win of the season tonight with a win. Tonight, southpaw Cam Alldred (5-1, 4.08) will take the hill against Omaha's southpaw Austin Cox (2-1, 3.65). Cox will make his sixth career outing (fifth start) against Indianapolis. He is 0-1 with a 4.71 ERA (11er/21.0ip) against Indy.

CAM ON THE BUMP: Southpaw Cam Alldred will make his 20th appearance (ninth start) of the season tonight at Omaha. Tonight will be his 10th career appearance against Omaha and only his second start. The 26-year-old made his lone start against Omaha on June 6, he surrendered just one run in 5.0 innings. He owns a 3.96 ERA (8er/18.2ip) against Omaha. On June 29, Alldred recorded a career-high eight strikeouts in his last start - his last two appearances came in relief. Since he began making starts, he has become a steady force in Indianapolis' pitching rotation. Since May 5, he is 4-1 with a 3.57 ERA (18er/45.1ip), 40 strikeouts, 1.10 WHIP and .222 average against in 13 games (seven starts). Alldred is 2-1 and owns 3.08 ERA (13er/38.0ip) with 36 strikeouts and 1.08 WHIP in eight starts this season.

THIS DATE IN 1964: Dave DeBusschere delivered 9.0 shutout innings in an 11-0 Indianapolis win at Salt Lake City. Indy tallied 14 hits in the victory, with the top seven batters in the lineup all recording two hits apiece. Gary Johnson hit his fourth home run to lead the attack.

