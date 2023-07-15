Jumbo Shrimp Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Red Sox
July 15, 2023 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
Jacksonville, Fla. - Trailing by seven, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday but their comeback fell short in an 8-5 loss to the Worcester Red Sox in front of 9,226 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.
Down 8-1 in the ninth, Austin Allen walked and Peyton Burdick was hit by a pitch with one out. Jordan Groshans knocked a base hit off Worcester (48-40, 9-4) reliever A.J. Politi. Groshans advanced to second on a wild pitch and went to third on a single from Paul McIntosh. With runners at the corners, a wild pitch scored Groshans to bring the Red Sox lead down to 8-4. Charles Leblanc walked and CJ Hinojosa reached on a two-base throwing error that brought in McIntosh to make the score 8-5. Leblanc went to third on the error and Mangum walked to load the bases, bringing the winning run to the plate, but Brendan Naile was able to get Xavier Edwards to fly out to end the threat.
Worcester got started early against Jacksonville (40-48, 8-6) starter Devin Smeltzer (L, 4-5). After two quick outs, Enmanuel Valdez singled but was pulled with an injury. Bobby Dalbec walked and Wilyer Abreu singled, bringing in the first run of the game. Ronaldo Hernandez swatted a base hit, loading the bases for Nick Sogard (4), who blew the game open with a grand slam to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.
The Jumbo Shrimp got going offensively in the bottom of the third. With one out, C.J. Hinojosa (7) blasted a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 5-1.
After six scoreless innings, Worcester went back to work in the eighth. David Hamilton walked and stole both second and third. Two batters later, Stephen Scott plated Hamilton on a ground out, pushing the WooSox lead to 6-1.
In the top of the ninth inning Wilyer Abreu walked to lead things off. Narciso Crook (7) followed with an inside-the-park home run, padding the Worcester lead to 8-1.
Jacksonville and Worcester conclude their series Sunday at 3:05 p.m. RHP Chi Chi González (4-6, 6.49) gets the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp, and LHP Shane Drohan (2-3, 5.05) starts for the WooSox. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.
Sunday is a Baptist Health Family FUNday. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases following the game.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from July 15, 2023
- Pitching Shuts Down Bulls, Saints Hit Two Homers Late in 4-2 Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Comes Back for 9-8 Walk-off Win Over Rochester in Ten Innings on Saturday Night - Syracuse Mets
- Barrero, Encarnacion-Strand Lead Bats 8-4 Over Nashville - Louisville Bats
- Sounds Fall to Bats, Drop Series - Nashville Sounds
- Stripers Score Four in Eighth to Upend Memphis 7-3 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Red Sox - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Redbirds Drop Game Two Against Stripers, Rubber Match Sunday - Memphis Redbirds
- Saints Slide Past Bulls 4-2 - Durham Bulls
- Crook's Inside-The-Parker, Sogard's Slam Highlight WooSox Win - Worcester Red Sox
- Iowa Shut Out In Game Two Loss - Iowa Cubs
- Malloy, Meadows Homer in Loss - Toledo Mud Hens
- Ryu Dominates in Bisons' 8-2 Victory Over Toledo - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Game Two to 'Pigs 4-0 on Saturday - Charlotte Knights
- Drew Hutchison and Noah Skirrow Combine to Blank Knights as IronPigs Roll to Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Opening Frames Overwhelm Tides - Norfolk Tides
- Wings Fall to Mets in Extras, 9-8 - Rochester Red Wings
- RailRiders Top Tides, 10-2 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Former Jumbo Shrimp Garcia Debuts for Marlins - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- 7.15.23 Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-46, 8-5) at Omaha Storm Chasers (41-43, 3-9) - Indianapolis Indians
- July 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Columbus Clippers - Iowa Cubs
- Game Notes - July 15 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - July 15 at Syracuse - Rochester Red Wings
- Hicklen Homers Twice as Omaha Falls in Series Opener to Indy - Omaha Storm Chasers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.