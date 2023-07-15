Jumbo Shrimp Comeback Falls Short in Loss to Red Sox

Jacksonville, Fla. - Trailing by seven, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp brought the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday but their comeback fell short in an 8-5 loss to the Worcester Red Sox in front of 9,226 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Down 8-1 in the ninth, Austin Allen walked and Peyton Burdick was hit by a pitch with one out. Jordan Groshans knocked a base hit off Worcester (48-40, 9-4) reliever A.J. Politi. Groshans advanced to second on a wild pitch and went to third on a single from Paul McIntosh. With runners at the corners, a wild pitch scored Groshans to bring the Red Sox lead down to 8-4. Charles Leblanc walked and CJ Hinojosa reached on a two-base throwing error that brought in McIntosh to make the score 8-5. Leblanc went to third on the error and Mangum walked to load the bases, bringing the winning run to the plate, but Brendan Naile was able to get Xavier Edwards to fly out to end the threat.

Worcester got started early against Jacksonville (40-48, 8-6) starter Devin Smeltzer (L, 4-5). After two quick outs, Enmanuel Valdez singled but was pulled with an injury. Bobby Dalbec walked and Wilyer Abreu singled, bringing in the first run of the game. Ronaldo Hernandez swatted a base hit, loading the bases for Nick Sogard (4), who blew the game open with a grand slam to give the Red Sox a 5-0 lead.

The Jumbo Shrimp got going offensively in the bottom of the third. With one out, C.J. Hinojosa (7) blasted a solo home run, cutting the deficit to 5-1.

After six scoreless innings, Worcester went back to work in the eighth. David Hamilton walked and stole both second and third. Two batters later, Stephen Scott plated Hamilton on a ground out, pushing the WooSox lead to 6-1.

In the top of the ninth inning Wilyer Abreu walked to lead things off. Narciso Crook (7) followed with an inside-the-park home run, padding the Worcester lead to 8-1.

Jacksonville and Worcester conclude their series Sunday at 3:05 p.m. RHP Chi Chi González (4-6, 6.49) gets the nod for the Jumbo Shrimp, and LHP Shane Drohan (2-3, 5.05) starts for the WooSox. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MiLB.tv., ESPN 690, and espn690.com.

Sunday is a Baptist Health Family FUNday. Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases following the game.

