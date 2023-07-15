Stripers Score Four in Eighth to Upend Memphis 7-3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Gwinnett Stripers (38-50) notched their first road win since June 2 on Saturday night, scoring four runs in the eighth inning for a 7-3 victory over the Memphis Redbirds (44-45) at AutoZone Park. Braden Shewmake doubled, homered (11), and drove in three runs to help snap Gwinnett's 15-game road losing streak.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett battled back from deficits of 1-0 and 2-1 to take a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. Hoy Park led off with a double and scored on a game-tying triple by Forrest Wall, who then scored on an RBI groundout by newest Striper Dalton Guthrie. Masyn Winn tied the game at 3-3 with an RBI single off Allan Winans in the fifth. The game stayed tied until the eighth, when Shewmake hit an opposite-field two-run double off the left-field fence scoring Luke Williams and pinch runner Magneuris Sierra. Park followed with an RBI double, and Joe Hudson added an RBI single for a 7-3 cushion.

Key Contributors: Shewmake (2-for-4, double, solo homer) had a game-high three RBIs, while Park (3-for-4, 2 doubles), Hudson (2-for-4), Wall (1-for-4, triple), and Guthrie (1-for-5) each tallied one RBI. Winans turned in his team-leading eighth quality start (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO) in a no-decision. Joe Harvey (W, 2-1) and Grant Holmes combined on 3.0 scoreless innings in relief. For Memphis, Winn went 2-for-4 with a triple and one RBI, and Moises Gomez belted a solo homer (21).

Noteworthy: Gwinnett had been outscored 132-60 (-72) on the 15-game road skid since beating Norfolk 16-0 on June 2 at Harbor Park. Wall snapped an 0-for-25 slump with his sixth triple of the year, leaving him two shy of matching the Gwinnett single-season record of eight (Ozzie Albies in 2017, Ryan LaMarre in 2019). Winans has five quality starts over his last eight outings, going 4-0 with a 2.29 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, and .176 BAA in that span.

Next Game (Sunday, July 16): Gwinnett at Memphis, 3:05 p.m. ET at AutoZone Park. RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (0-2, 5.87 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Matthew Liberatore (4-1, 3.42 ERA) for the Redbirds. Broadcast: 2:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, July 18): Gwinnett vs. Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. It's Family Value Tuesday at Coolray Field, with hot dogs for $2 and desserts going for just $1.

