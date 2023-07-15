Redbirds Drop Game Two Against Stripers, Rubber Match Sunday

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds continued a three-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers with a 7-3 loss at AutoZone Park on Friday night.

Second baseman Masyn Winn and designated hitter Moises Gomez led the way for Memphis offensively. Winn tripled to lead off the Redbirds first, scored on a wild pitch and later drove in a run. Gomez clubbed his 21st home run of the season to lead off the second inning. Winn and Gomez were two of the four Redbirds to record multi-hit efforts in Saturday's loss.

Gordon Graceffo tied a season-high in innings pitched on Saturday night. The right-handed pitcher tossed 6.0 innings, allowed three runs on six hits, walked one and struck out three. Ryan Loutos was credited with the loss in relief.

MLB Rehabber Tyler O'Neill started the game in centerfield and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

The Redbirds (44-45) return to AutoZone Park on Sunday, July 16 to conclude a three-game homestand at 2:05p.m. CDT against the Gwinnett Stripers.

