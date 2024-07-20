Three Homers Not Enough in 6-5 Loss to Reading

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-7, 47-40) came up short in 6-5 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils (7-13, 38-50) on Saturday night.

Portland crushed three homers by Phillip Sikes (6), Roman Anthony (11), and Kyle Teel (9). Teel notched a 4-for-5 day finishing a triple shy of the cycle with two RBI. Mayer and Blaze Jordan both went 2-for-5.

Reading took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first after three homers. A leadoff homer from Gabriel Rincones Jr. ignited the scoring before a three-run blast from Otto Kemp extended a 4-0 lead. A solo homer from Leandro Pineda capped off the inning.

Sikes homered in the bottom of the second inning to put Portland on the board. The solo shot over the Maine Monster marked his sixth of the season. In the bottom of the third inning, Portland continued the momentum, scoring two. Mayer doubled (27) to leadoff before a pair of RBI doubles from Kyle Teel (17) and Blaze Jordan (15) put Portland within two, 5-3.

Anthony hit his team-leading 11th homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning. A solo shot to center field put Portland within one, 5-4. Carson Taylor countered with a solo homer in the top of the fifth to extend the Reading lead. Teel joined the home run party in the bottom of the fifth inning with his ninth long ball of the season. A solo shot to the bullpen kept Portland within reach but Portland fell, 6-5.

RHP Robinson Pina (10-4, 4.46 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out four. Andrew Schultz (3) earned the save pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out one. RHP Jacob Webb (6-2, 4.41 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 0.2 innings allowing five runs on four hits while walking one and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, July 21st, 2024 for the final game of three-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game three is slated for 1:00pm. Portland will give the ball to RHP Hunter Dobbins (6-2, 3.54 ERA) while Reading will send RHP Eiberson Castellano to the mound.

