Cleveland Guardians Matthew Boyd to Rehab Sunday at Canal Park

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matthew Boyd is scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with the Akron RubberDucks in Sunday's 1:05 p.m. game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at Canal Park.

Boyd is appearing in his second rehab game since being placed on the 15-day injured list on June 29 to rehab left elbow surgery. He struck out seven over three innings allowing one unearned run on Tuesday, July 16 for the Arizona Complex League Guardians.

The left-hander has pitched in 174 MLB games (160 starts) for the Blue Jays, Tigers and Mariners going 44-67 with a 4.94 ERA and 845 strikeouts over nine seasons.

Boyd last pitched in the Eastern League in 2014 and 2015 with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He went 7-5 with a 3.25 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 116.1 Eastern League innings.

The Mercer Island, WA native was Toronto's sixth round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft and was signed as a free agent in 2024 by the Guardians on June 29.

Tickets for Sunday's game and all RubberDucks home games can be purchased by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 15. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.