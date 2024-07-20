Fightins Slug Their Way to Big Win over Portland

(Portland, ME) - Four home runs and plenty of escaped jams propelled the Reading Fightin Phils (7-13; 38-50) to a 6-5 nail-biting win over the Portland Sea Dogs (11-7; 47-38) on Saturday night at Hadlock Field. With the win, Reading evens the series at one-game a piece entering Sunday's game.

Reading began the game with five runs in the top of the first inning. Gabriel Rincones Jr. launched a solo home run in his first at bat off the injured list to make it 1-0. Caleb Ricketts and Carson Taylor followed with walks, which then led to a three-run home run from Otto Kemp to make it 4-0. Two batters later, Leandro Pineda hit a solo home run to complete the five-run frame.

Portland got one run back with a solo homer from Phillip Sikes in the bottom of the second inning. The Sea Dogs then added two more in the third thanks to three doubles from Marcelo Mayer, Kyle Teel and Blaze Jordan. That made it 5-3, with Reading still on top. Portland then made it 5-4 with a solo homer from Roman Anthony in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Reading would tack on an insurance run when Carson Taylor hit the Fightin Phils' fourth home run of the night in the top of the fifth inning, making it 6-4 Reading. Portland then got one more back when Kyle Teel hit a solo home run to make it 6-5, with Reading still leading. The Fightin Phils bullpen worked out of jams in the final three innings to keep it 6-5 and hold on for the victory.

Robinson Pina (W, 10-4) earned his 10th victory with five innings of work, allowing five runs on eight hits, with four strikeouts. Jacob Webb (L, 6-2) did not make it out of the first inning. Andrew Schultz (S, 3) worked around trouble in the ninth inning to secure the save.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Sunday at the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 1 p.m. RHP Eiberson Castellano will be on the mound for Reading, opposite RHP Hunter Dobbins for Portland. Pregame coverage is underway at 12:40 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

