Baysox Throw Four-Hit Shutout in Saturday Victory

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, shut out the Hartford Yard Goats, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, on Saturday night by a final score of 3-0 from Prince George's Stadium.

Starting right-hander Alex Pham and right-handed relievers Cameron Weston (W, 4-5) and Keagan Gillies (S, 4) combined for a four-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and zero walks to help pick up Bowie's first win out of the All-Star Break and snap a three-game losing streak.

After Dylan Beavers doubled and Jud Fabian singled to lead off the game, Samuel Basallo brought home Beavers with an RBI groundout against Hartford left-handed starter Evan Shawver (L, 1-3) to open the scoring for Bowie (9-11, 41-47). The Orioles No. 2 prospect went 1-for-4 on the night and his 79 hits on the season is good for ninth-most in the Eastern League.

Pham went four scoreless, walkless innings and gave up three hits over six strikeouts in a no-decision for the Orioles No. 23 prospect. The 24-year-old now leads the Eastern League with 102 strikeouts on the season.

Weston entered the game in the fifth and spun four scoreless innings of his own with two strikeouts over one hit and no walks to receive the win. The 23-year-old has a 2.23 ERA since June 1 over his last 32.1 innings pitched.

The Baysox doubled their lead in the bottom of the fifth after Donta' Williams scored from third on a wild pitch from Hartford (10-9, 48-39) right-hander Brendan Hardy.

In the eighth, Silas Ardoin singled home Fabian from second to give Bowie a 3-0 lead. Ardoin is batting .400 (4-for-10) in three games against the Yard Goats this year.

Gillies threw a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save of the season.

The Baysox conclude their three-game home stand against the Yard Goats tomorrow afternoon at 1:05 pm. RHP Trace Bright (0-9, 4.15 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Carson Palmquist (4-4, 3.39 ERA) for Hartford.

Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame catch in the outfield, player autographs and fans run the bases postgame. Sunday is also Hero's Day with a Kids Hero Cape Giveaway to the first 500 fans ages 3-12. Baysox players and coaches will wear specialty hero-themed jerseys during the game to be auctioned off online to benefit the Children's Cancer Foundation.

Ticket plans, group offers, and single game tickets are on sale for the 2024 season. For more information, call 301-805-6000, or visit us online at Baysox.com. Stay up to date with the latest team news and promotional info by following the Baysox on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

