Five Early Runs Back Messick's Five Innings as Akron Shuts Out Richmond, 5-0
July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Akron RubberDucks News Release
Parker Messick fans seven and the Akron RubberDucks strike for two big innings to defeat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-0 on Saturday night at Canal Park.
Turning Point
Akron's offense got rolling in the bottom of the first. Walks by Aaron Bracho and Joe Lampe combined with an Alexfri Planez single loaded the bases with one out. Milan Tolentino lifted a sac-fly to center to score Bracho. Dayan Frias followed with a line drive single into left to score both Planez and Lampe to make it 3-0 RubberDucks.
Mound Presence
Messick worked around a first inning double and picked off a runner at second to work out of a third jam before settling in. The left-hander allowed just one base runner over his final two innings and struck out five in a row to end his night. In total, Messick worked five innings allowing three hits while striking out seven. Bradley Hanner worked two scoreless innings with a strikeout. Mason Hickman punched out two over two scoreless innings.
Duck Tales
The RubberDucks added on in the bottom of the second. Petey Halpin opened the inning with a double and Planez worked a one-out walk to put runners on first and second. Lampe then lined a double down the line in right to clear the bases and make it 5-0 Akron.
Notebook
The win marked the 12th shutout of the season for Ducks pitchers, which is tied with the Palm Beach Cardinals for second most in all of MLB and MiLB (Rome Emperors lead with 13)...Messick has struck out four or more in all five Double-A starts...Game Time: 2:36...Attendance: 6,765
On the Pond
The RubberDucks will conclude their series at Canal Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday, July 21 at 1:05 p.m. Cleveland Guardians lefty Matthew Boyd will make a rehab start for Akron against Richmond right-hander Trevor McDonald (0-2, 4.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.
