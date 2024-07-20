July 20, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

FRIDAY FIREWORKS IN SERIES OPENING WIN The Portland Sea Dogs defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 6-2 on Friday night in front of the tenth sellout crowd at Hadlock Field. Marcelo Mayer went 3-3 on the night with his eighth homer of the season, a walk, and three runs scored. Blaze Jordan launched his sixth homer in a 2-4 night while Tyler McDonough also went 2-4. Coffey notched his seventh win with 5.0 innings to start before Robert Kwiatkowski and Brendan Cellucci combined for 4.0 scoreless in relief. Mayer ignited the scoring with a two-run homer in the first inning to mark his eighth of the season. Mayer brought in Anthony who reached on his third triple of the season. Jordan joined with a solo homer (6) over the Maine Monster to extend a 3-0 lead. A sacrifice fly to center field from Marcus Lee Sang put Reading on the board in the top of the third inning but Portland countered with two more runs in the bottom of the inning. An RBI single from Kristian Campbell highlighted the inning to extend a 5-1 lead. In the top of the fifth, Caleb Ricketts recorded an RBI groundout to drive in Reading's second run. In the bottom of the seventh inning, Camobell grounded into a force out to drive in Mayer from third who reached on his third hit of the day and Portland held on to win, 6-2.

ACTIVE STREAKS Kristian Campbell is currently riding a 10-game hit streak coming into tonight. Across the last 10 games, Campbell is hitting .405 (15-37) with 11 runs scored, six doubles, six RBI, six walks, seven strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Campbell also notches a .511 OBP over that span. Campbell is leading the Sea Dogs in average in the month of July (.366).

MAYER MASHES Marcelo Mayer recorded a perfect day at the plate going 3-3 with three runs scored and two RBI last night in the series opener. Mayer ignited the scoring with his eighth homer of the season which ties Kyle Teel for second most currently. Mayer's three hit day marked his eighth of the kind this season. Mayer is hitting .333 in the month of July alone.

TEEL TAKES ON TEXAS Kyle Teel dazzled during the Futures Game in Texas after representing the only participant to notch a multi-hit day. Boston's 2023 first round pick and top catching prospect delivered a standout performance with a pair of doubles on the night. The left-handed-hitter doubled off a slider from MLB's No. 20 prospect Rhett Lowder (Reds) in the fifth and a 98.4 mph heater from MLB's No. 51 prospect Bubba Chandler (Pirates) in the seventh. Currently, Teel ranks 24th in MLB's Prospect rankings and third overall in the Sox system. Teel has hit .298 with eight homers in Double-A so far this season.

ANTHONY EARNS SKILLS SHOWCASE TITLE Roman Anthony represents the winner of the Futures Skills Showcase after comeback performance in the inaugural season. Anthony competed against seven other top prospects including Samuel Basallo (BAL. No. 2), Sebastian Walcott (TEX. No. 1), Tre' Morgan (TB. No. 13), Cam Collier (CIN. No. 3), Termarr Johnson (PIT. No. 2), Moises Ballesteros (CHI. No. 5), and Brady House (WAS. No. 3). The three-round showcase started with a round called "Hit It Here", a second round called "Call your Shot" and the final round called "Swing for the Fences". After being shutout in the first round, Anthony exploded for six homers on his eight pitches in the final round to claim the prestigious title. Mayer, Anthony, and Teel all represented the Red Sox in Arlington this past week.

BEST IN DOUBLE-A The Portland Sea Dogs currently lead all teams in Double-A in five offensive categories. They lead the level in average (.267), doubles (187), on-base percentage (.354), slugging percentage (.428) and OPS (.782).

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 20, 2009 - The Sea Dogs tied a franchise record by scoring 19 runs in their 19-1 win at New Britain...Jon Still became the 4th player in franchise history to drive in seven runs (2 HR and RBI single)...The 18-run margin of victory was the largest in franchise history...Both of Portland's 19-run outputs have come against New Britain.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Jacob Webb will have the start in game two of the series in what will be his sixth start of the season and 25th appearance overall. Webb last pitched on July 11th in Hartford where he started with 3.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while walking one and striking out two. Today will mark Webb's fifth consecutive start for the Sea Dogs this season after primarily pitching in the later innings. Webb has faced Reading six times this season, one of which was a start where he has notched a 3-0 record and 1.38 ERA across 13.0 combined innings. Webb has allowed five runs (2 ER) on ten hits while walking three and striking out 15 to hold Reading to a .200 average against him in 2024. Webb's 1.38 ERA is the best ERA for a Portland pitcher against Reading this season.

