Harrington Spins Another Gem in Saturday Night Defeat

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







SOMERSET, NJ - Thomas Harrington struck out ten in six innings, but Altoona fell 2-1 on Saturday night at Somerset.

After being held without a hit for the first three innings, Sammy Siani led off the fourth inning with a long solo homer to right to take a 1-0 lead. Siani's fourth homer of the season wrapped just inside the right field foul pole.

Thomas Harrington was the story for the Curve on Saturday night. After allowing a double to Spencer Jones to start the bottom of the first, Harrington set down 12 straight hitters with seven strikeouts in his first four innings. After Somerset managed their first run on two hits and an RBI groundout from Anthony Seigler, Harrington picked up his eighth and ninth strikeouts to finish off the fifth inning with the game tied at one. Harrington picked up his tenth strikeout to begin the sixth inning and lowered his season ERA to 2.44 with his outing. In all, he allowed just three hits and no walks on 79 pitches on Saturday night.

Harrington's 10-strikeout performance was the sixth of the season by a Curve pitcher, extending a franchise record for most 10-strikeout games in a season in franchise history. Harrington joins Bubba Chandler as the lone pitchers in franchise history to strike out ten or more batters in a game in back-to-back outings.

Altoona stranded a baserunner at second base in the sixth and eighth inning but could not plate the go-ahead run. Justin Meis tossed a scoreless eighth inning to send the tied game into the ninth.

In the bottom of the ninth against Eddy Yean, Tyler Hardman singled with one out and advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw by Yean. Rafael Flores singled Hardman home with a line drive to center that sent Somerset into a celebration on the field.

Curve pitching struck out 14 batters in the defeat, one shy of the season-high for Altoona.

Altoona wraps up their series at Somerset on Sunday evening. RHP Bubba Chandler is slated to start for the Curve with RHP Zach Messinger on the bump for the Patriots, first pitch is slated for 5:05 p.m. The Curve return to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Tuesday, July 31 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

