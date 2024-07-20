Erie Spins Combined No-Hitter to Snap Binghamton's 10-Game Win Streak

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-7, 47-39) fell to the Erie SeaWolves, 3-0, in a combined no-hitter on Saturday night at Mirabito Stadium.

Erie (12-8, 49-37) used four pitchers - Jackson Jobe, Jake Higginbotham, Matt Seelinger, and Garrett Hill - who threw the fifth no-hitter in franchise history. It marked Erie's first no-hitter since Casey Mize's at Altoona on April 29, 2019.

It marked the first time that Binghamton was no-hit since April 25, 2019, when Kyle Hart, Daniel McGrath, and Adam Lau spun a combined no-hitter for Portland at Mirabito Stadium.

Jobe (2-1), MLB Pipeline's No. 1 pitching prospect, started the game for Erie. The right-hander spun six no-hit and scoreless frames with five strikeouts, while issuing just two baserunners on two walks. Jaylen Palmer walked in the second inning and Nick Lorusso walked in the fifth inning. It marked the 21-year-old's longest outing of the season.

Higginbotham struck out two batters over a perfect seventh inning. Seelinger struck out two batters in a perfect eighth inning. Hill earned the save, while working around a walk in the ninth.

Nolan McLean (0-6) started for Binghamton and allowed one earned run over four innings. Gage Workman singled and eventually scored on an error in the first inning that put Erie up 1-0. In the third inning, Jake Holton hit a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded that put Erie up 2-0. In the ninth inning, Eliezer Alfonso hit a solo homer that put Erie up 3-0.

The Ponies' bullpen was stellar once again. Cameron Foster spun three scoreless frames of one-hit baseball and Cam Robinson allowed just the solo home run over two innings.

The Rumble Ponies conclude their three-game series against the Erie SeaWolves (Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton's 10-game win streak came to an end, which marked the longest win streak for the franchise since it won 12-straight in 2006...Palmer, Lorusso, and Wyatt Young represented the Ponies' only baserunners...Binghamton's pitching staff only allowed three hits in the game...It marked the ninth time that Binghamton was shutout this season...The two teams have split the first two games of the series and will play a rubber game on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.