No-Hitter: Jobe Starts Combined Effort over Ponies

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Four SeaWolves (50-37) pitchers combined to no-hit Binghamton (47-39) in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Jackson Jobe threw the first six innings. He allowed two walks and struck out five without allowing a hit. Jake Higginbotham and Matt Seelinger each threw perfect innings of relief. Garrett Hill walked a batter in the ninth but locked down the combined no-hitter.

Erie scored an unearned run in the first inning against Binghamton starter Nolan McLean. Gage Workman had a two-out single, stole second base, and scored on Jaylen Palmer's throwing error on a ball hit by Jake Holton.

In the third, McLean walked three batters to load the bases. Holton drove a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

Eliezer Alfonzo, who caught the combined no-hit effort, blasted a solo home run in the top of the ninth to make it 3-0

Jobe (2-1) earned the win. McLean (0-6) took the loss. Hill secured his first save.

It was Erie's first no-hitter since Casey Mize no-hit Altoona on April 29, 2019. Alex Faedo and Drew Carlton combined to throw a no-hitter five days prior on April 24. It was the first time Binghamton was no-hit since April 25, 2019 when Portland shut them down.

The series between Binghamton and Erie concludes on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. as Carlos Peña faces Brandon Sproat.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.