Papa Joe's Voted Best White French During Akron White French Night at Canal Park

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(AKRON, OHIO) - Papa Joe's White French dressing beat other finalist Missing Falls Brewery with a staggering 91% of the fan vote to be named best White French dressing in Akron on July 19 at Canal Park.

Papa Joe's victory capped an amazing celebration of Akron's favorite lettuce leaves topper as the RubberDucks largest crowd of the season (8,232) packed Canal Park to watch the Akron White French take on the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Papa Joe's has been owned and operated by the lacomini family for over 90 years and is one of the first restaurants in Akron to serve the iconic dressing.

"Last night was an amazing celebration of White French dressing and was a great highlight of our Only in Akron series," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Congratulations to Papa Joe's for taking home the well-earned title of best White French dressing in Akron. We thank all the participating restaurants and the fans for not only making it a great night at the ballpark but for voting with their bellies to help us crown a true winner."

Last night's sellout marked the third sellout of the season for the RubberDucks and second sellout on an Only in Akron series night (Barberton Fried Chicken & Hot Rice night on June 21).

The RubberDucks continue their second longest homestand of the season tonight, July 20, against the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans on July 20 take home a Gil Bellows bobblehead.

