Flores Provides Walk-off Knock in Saturday Win Over Altoona

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots' Rafael Flores on game night

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Rafael Flores on game night(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Altoona Curve 2-1 in walk-off fashion on Saturday night in game two of a three-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in front of 7,012. Over the first two games of the series vs. Altoona, Patriots pitchers have allowed only 1 R on 4 H in 18 total IP (0.50 ERA). The victory gave Somerset sole possession of first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division with a 13-7 second half record.

RHP Bailey Dees (6 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K) hurled 6 IP of one-run ball with 5 K. In three games vs. Altoona this season, Dees has allowed only 2 ER in 15 IP (1.20 ERA) with 11 K. Dees clocked in his fifth quality start of the season. Dees ranks among the Eastern League leaders with 99 K (3rd), 95 IP (7th), .219 AVG (2nd), and a 1.21 ERA (8th).

RHP Luis Velasquez (1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K) earned the win, firing 1.1 shutout innings of relief. In 12 outings since the start of June, Velasquez has pitched to a 2-0 record and 2.35 ERA with 27 K in 15.1 IP.

C Rafael Flores (1-for-4, RBI) provided the walk-off knock, an RBI single in the 9th. Flores has reached safely in five straight games and seven of his last eight contests. Flores's game winner was the Patriots fourth walk-off of the season and second in their last five home games.

DH Elijah Dunham (1-for-3, R) singled and scored the Patriots first run in the 5th inning, tying the game at one. Dunham, the winner of Eastern League Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, has hit safely in 21 of his last 22 games and reached base in 25 of his last 26. Over his last 26 games since 6/13 @BNG, Dunham is slashing .369/.425/.699 with 7 HR, 23 RBI, 19 XBH, and 19 R. Since 6/13, Dunham leads the Eastern League in SLG (.699), OPS (1.124), H (38), 2B (11), XBH (19), and TB (72). Dunham's .530 SLG and .904 OPS are the most in the Eastern League among active players.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.