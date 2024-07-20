Pitching Dominates in 10-Inning, 1-0 Victory

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators walked-off the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 1-0 in 10 innings Saturday night at FNB Field. Paul Witt came through to end the scoreless affair with an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Sens the 1-0 win.

THE BIG PLAY

With one out in the bottom of the 10th inning Paul Witt delivered the game-winning hit by driving in Cortland Lawson from third base with a single to right field.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky, Zach Brzykcy, Todd Peterson, and Jack Sinclair combined to throw 10 scoreless innings... Jack Sinclair improved to 4-1 with the win... J.T. Arruda, Andrew Pinckney, and Paul Witt were the only Sens to record hits... Paul Witt's game-winning hit in the 10th was the Senators' first hit since the 1st inning... The Senators have six walk-off wins, and 11 shutout wins this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play the final game of their three-game series at 1:00 Sunday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 12:45 p.m.

