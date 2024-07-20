Yard Goats' Road Win Streak Snapped in Maryland

July 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Bowie, MD- After getting shutout by Hartford 4-0 on Friday night, the Bowie Baysox returned the favor with a 3-0 victory on Saturday evening at Prince George's Stadium in Maryland, ending the Yard Goats six-game road win-streak. Alex Pham, Cameron Weston and Keagan Gillies combined to hold the Yard Goats to four singles in victory. Bowie scored its first two runs on an infield grounder and wild pitch. Ryan Ritter had three hits for the Yard Goats.

The Baysox scored the first run of the game in the first inning off Hartford starter Evan Shawver. Dylan Beavers led off with a double and eventually scored on an infielder grounder by Samuel Basallo, giving Bowie a 1-0 lead. Shawver retired the side in order in the second inning and then got help from a double play in the third.

The Yard Goats had an opportunity to score off Baysox starter Alex Pham with singles by Ronaiker Palma and Ryan Ritter in the third inning. However, the Baltimore prospect pitched out of trouble and Hartford stranded a pair of baserunners.

Bowie added a run in the fifth inning against reliever Brendan Hardy. After hurling a 1-2-3 fourth inning, the righty allowed two singles and a walk as the Orioles affiliate loaded the bases with nobody out. Hardy struck out the next two batters but then threw a wild pitch allowing Donta Williams to score and the Baysox had a 2-0 lead.

Catcher Silas Ardoin came up with an RBI single in the eighth inning off Yard Goats reliever Carson Skipper, scoring Jud Fabian to make it 3-0 Bowie.

The Yard Goats and Baysox play the rubber game of the three-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 PM at Prince George's Stadium in Maryland. LHP Carson Palmquist (4-4, 3.39 ERA) will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Trace Bright (0-9, 4.15 ERA) will start for Bowie. The game can be heard on the free audacy app. The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park on Tuesday to kick off a six-game homestand against the Harrisburg Senators.

--

Yard Goats Road Win Streak Snapped in Maryland

Final: Bowie 3, Hartford 0

WP: Cameron Weston (4-5)

LP: Evan Shawver (1-3)

S: Keagan Gillies

Time: 2:23

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.