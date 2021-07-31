Three Homers Boost Indians to 6-5 Win

ST. PAUL, MINN. - A towering two-run home run off the bat of Cole Tucker lifted the Indianapolis Indians to a comeback win over the St. Paul Saints on Saturday night, 6-5.

Five of the Indians six runs were scored via three long balls, their most in a road game since hitting as many on June 13 at Nashville. They own a 17-2 record this season when hitting two or more home runs, with nine of those wins coming on the road.

Christian Bethancourt put the Indians (36-39) on the board first with a solo home run in the top of the second inning. Chris Sharpe followed suit in the third, sending a ball to right-center field to extend the lead, 3-0.

St. Paul (40-36) cut the Indians lead to one run in the bottom of the third. The first four batters reached base safely to lead off the inning, and with two outs Mark Contreras singled home to put the second Saints run on the board.

After a sacrifice fly off the bat of major league rehabber Colin Moran in the fifth inning scored another Indianapolis run, St. Paul took a 5-4 lead in the bottom half. Contreras registered his second RBI with a double, the Saints only extra-base hit of the game, and Jimmy Kerrigan drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly.

With one out and Taylor Davis on base in the top of the seventh, Tucker sent a home run out of the park to score the game-winning run off Kyle Barraclough (L, 6-1).

Tanner Anderson (W, 1-0) did not allow a baserunner over 1.2 innings to earn the win. Steven Wright (S, 1) recorded the final nine outs of the game, eight on strikeouts, to earn his first save since 2018.

The Indians and Saints will face off for the series finale tomorrow at 3:05 PM ET. LHP Dillon Peters (0-0, 0.00) will make his first start for Indianapolis vs. RHP Chandler Shepherd (5-4, 5.66).

