Leiter Jr. Dominates in Shutout Win

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo Mud Hens blanked the Omaha Storm Chasers in a 3-0 win on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field. With the win, the Mud Hens move one game back of the division lead and will have a shot to be tied for first with a win on Sunday.

The Mud Hens first hit did not come until the third inning, but it was a big one as JaCoby Jones clobbered a solo homer to left field to put Toledo in front 1-0.

In the fourth, starter Mark Leiter Jr. found himself in some trouble for the first time. He allowed a leadoff double and then followed it with a walk. Nonetheless, he proceeded to strike out the next two batters before inducing a ground out to escape the threat with no damage.

The Hens bats stayed busy in the bottom half of the fourth as Renato Nunez and Kody Clemens hit back-to-back home runs, giving Toledo a three run lead.

Leiter Jr. exited after six scoreless innings. He allowed only four hits while walking two and striking out seven. Jason Foley relieved him in the seventh. He allowed a one-out hit, but nothing came of it and the Hens carried a 3-0 lead into the seventh inning stretch.

After a clean seventh, Foley got the nod for the eighth as well where he would face the 2-3-4 hitters in the Omaha lineup. He was up to the task though, pitching a 1-2-3 inning with three ground outs.

Right-hander Will Vest entered in the ninth in a save situation as the Hens still led by three. He made the job look really easy, striking out the first two batters he faced and recording a flyout to end it.

What's Next:

The Toledo Mud Hens and Omaha Storm Chasers meet on Sunday afternoon for the series finale at Fifth Third Field with the first pitch scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

Hens Notes:

The Mud Hens' three solo home runs accounted for all their runs in the game.

RHP Mark Leiter Jr. moved to 5-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.89 in the win.

INF Kody Clemens and OF JaCoby Jones each homered and recorded two hits.

