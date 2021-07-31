Erik Gonzalez Begins Rehab Assignment with Indians

July 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Today the Pittsburgh Pirates announced infielder Erik Gonzalez will begin a rehab assignment with the Indianapolis Indians tonight at St. Paul. He is the eighth MLB rehabber assigned to Indy this season and third currently on the active roster, joining infielder Colin Moran and pitcher Steven Brault.

Gonzalez, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 2 with a right oblique strain. In 71 games with Pittsburgh this season, he hit .232 (51-for-220) with 10 extra-base hits and 21 RBI. In parts of six major league seasons, he owns a .245 average (197-for-805), 40 doubles, 11 home runs and 74 RBI.

After suffering a left clavicle fracture in April 2019, Gonzalez made his first appearance in an Indians uniform. In two separate rehab assignments that season, he played in 20 games with Indianapolis and hit .192 (15-for-78) with five extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

Gonzalez was originally signed by Cleveland in 2009 as a non-drafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He was traded to Pittsburgh on Nov. 14, 2018 with pitchers Dante Mendoza and Tahnaj Thomas in exchange for outfielder Jordan Luplow and infielder Max Moroff.

Indianapolis' MLB rehab assignments are presented by Franciscan Health.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from July 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.