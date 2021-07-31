Miller Singles in MLB Debut for Marlins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp outfielder Brian Miller made his major league debut on Friday for the Marlins, going 1-for-3 for Miami at loanDepot park against the New York Yankees.

Miller's first major league hit was a fifth-inning single off of New York starter Jameson Taillon to lead off the inning. He also flew out to left field in the third inning and struck out swinging in the seventh.

Miller has played in 68 games for the Jumbo Shrimp this season, slashing .254/.314/.331 with a home run, 21 RBIs and a league-best 22 stolen bases. The Raleigh, N.C., native finished by hitting safely in 29 of his last 35 games, and since the start of June, slashed .333/.364/.440, including a 14-game hitting streak from June 25 through July 13.

Originally a first-round draft pick in 2017 out of the University of North Carolina, Miller was named a third team All-American that season by batting a team-high .343 with seven home runs, 49 RBIs, and 24 stolen bases while starting all 63 games in center field. He originally joined the Tar Heels as a walk-on in 2015.

Miller has excelled at every level of the minor leagues, garnering Marlins organizational All-Star recognition in 2017 and 2018. He also was named a Florida State League mid-season All-Star in 2018 with the Jupiter Hammerheads, before earning mid-season All-Star honors in 2019 in the Southern League while playing for the Jumbo Shrimp when the club was a Double-A affiliate.

Miller is the sixth Jumbo Shrimp player to make his MLB debut in 2021, following infielder José Devers (April 24, Marlins) and right-handed pitcher Luis Madero (May 10, Marlins), pitcher Cody Poteet (May 12, Marlins), infielder Luis Marté (June 1, Marlins), and pitcher Zach Thompson (June 7, Marlins). Miller is one of 919 players in baseball history to have played both in Jacksonville and in the major leagues, and the 81st in the Jumbo Shrimp era (2017-present).

