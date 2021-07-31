Red Wings, IronPigs Suspended Saturday
July 31, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
ROCHESTER, NY - In the best interest of the players and coaches for both teams, today's Rochester Red Wings doubleheader vs. Lehigh Valley has been suspended due to a medical emergency on the field in the bottom of the 1st inning.
More information about the status of Sunday's game and when Saturday's games will be completed will be announced at an appropriate time.
Fans with tickets to Saturday's game may exchange them for any home game the rest of the year. All exchanges must be made in person at the Ticket Office.
