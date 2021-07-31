Bisons to Hold Ballpark Hiring Event at Sahlen Field - Tuesday, August 3 (10a-2p)

The Buffalo Bisons will hold a HIRING EVENT for seasonal food service employment at Sahlen Field on Tuesday, August 3 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the ballpark's Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant.

Interested applicants should enter the ballpark through the restaurant entrance on the Washington St. side of the ballpark.

The Bisons will be hiring for concession stand managers, cooks, cashiers, commissary workers and porters to work during Buffalo Bisons baseball games at Sahlen Field. The Bisons return home Tuesday, August 10 for a 23-game home schedule that runs through Sunday, September 26.

For more information, interested applicants can visit the Bisons.com Employment Page or contact the Bisons at (716) 846-2059 | info@bisons.com.

