Iowa Splits Twin Bill

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (32-42) split their doubleheader against the Louisville Bats (29-47), losing the first game 4-2 and winning game two 2-1 in extras, Saturday at Principal Park.

Louisville took the lead early in the first game, scoring two runs in the top of the first on an RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Alejo Lopez and TJ Friedl. They would add to their lead in the top of the third, when Jose Barrero hit a solo home run.

Iowa fought back in their half of the third, when Abiatal Avelino cut their deficit to one with a two-run blast. The game was then suspended due to rain on Friday night, and resumed in the top of the fifth inning Saturday.

The game stayed 3-2 until the top of the eighth, when the Bats added a run on a Michael De Leon double. Phillip Diehl earned his second save of the season for Louisville, striking out three over 1.2 scoreless innings of work.

Game two of the doubleheader was a pitchers duel that saw Keegan Thompson and Bo Takahashi keep each opposing offense off the board.

In his first game with the I-Cubs, Thompson threw three scoreless, hitless innings, walking one and striking out four. He was relieved by Ryan Kellogg, who also kept Louisville off the board, allowing two hits while striking out two through four innings.

They were matched pitch-for-pitch by Takahashi, who limited Iowa's offense to just three hits through seven scoreless frames. The righty walked five, but also struck out five and had three double plays turned behind him to bring a 0-0 game into extras.

Louisville loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, but scored just one run off of Ben Leeper, taking a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, Alfonso Rivas stepped to the plate.

Rivas doubled into the right center gap, bringing in both Edwin Figuera, who started the inning on second, and Avelino, who reached on a walk. The first two runs of the day for Iowa gave them a 2-1 victory over the Bats, and a 3-2 series lead heading into Sunday.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his second appearance with Iowa on major league rehab, Rowan Wick threw a scoreless 1.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.

- Ben Leeper earned his third win of the season, tied for second on the team with Michael Rucker. Both Scott Effross and Adrian Sampson have four.

- Their walk-off win in game two of the doubleheader marked the fifth walk-off win this year for Iowa.

Iowa and Louisville will meet for the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow, with first pitch set for 1:08 pm CT, Sunday at Principal Park. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

